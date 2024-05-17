Monarch butterfly migration mapping event scheduled in Pinon Hills

The nonprofit Transition Habitat Conservancy will host an open house at the “Monarch Butterfly Migration Mapping and Waystation” in Pinon Hills.

The family-friendly event, scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon on June 8, will include educational topics for all ages, including learning about monarchs and other species of butterflies.

A large display will be available for interactive learning in the Discovery Center, with a variety of live host plants, caterpillars, and chrysalis, organizers said.

Enjoy a planting demonstration from expert gardener Greg Charpentier, who has been landscaping and gardening for 35 years. He will also demonstrate how to create a butterfly garden at home.

Monarch expert Gina Charpentier will teach about native milkweed and monarch migration tracking. She will illustrate how to participate in a community science project that anyone can do to help scientists track and help monarchs.

Gina has worked with California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and the University of Georgia to receive training on monarch tagging, observation monitoring and reporting. She has also contributed to native milkweed surveys and monitoring, as well as extensive public education about monarch preservation via Girl Scout training and projects and other public events, conservancy officials stated.

Participants that sign up for the Monarch Migration Mapping Project will receive three one-gallon milkweed plants (per household) to start their own garden at home.

Transition Habitat Conservancy is a grassroots, nonprofit organization that focuses on land acquisitions and habitat stewardship in the western Mojave Desert.

They are an accredited land trust with the Land Trust Alliance. With the support of the local community, a dedicated board and staff, and successful partnerships with local, state and federal agencies, the organization has acquired over 10,000 acres of important habitat and works to improve thousands of additional acres in Southern California.

Transition Habitat Conservancy also protects transition zones and wildlife corridor ecosystems in the western Mojave Desert.

Registered visitors will park at the Transition Habitat Conservancy at 1681 Hillview Road in Pinon Hills and take a shuttle to the waystation. To register and for more information, call 760-868-1400 or visit transitionhabitat.org/events

