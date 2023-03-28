Taylor Swift's fans are growing up — and bringing their breast pumps to her concerts

New moms like Summer Gibbons (inset) have been bringing their breast pumps to Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour. (Image: Illustration by Joamir Salcedo; photos: TikTok: @SummerGibby/Getty Images)

As someone who has been a Swiftie from the start — "I remember swinging on the swing set singing 'Our Song' and 'Picture to Burn' when I was 10," the 24-year-old tells Yahoo Life — Summer Stout Gibbons was thrilled when she managed to score tickets for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour stop in Glendale, Ariz. As a new mom with a 7-month-old baby who preferred breastfeeding to bottles, she was "nervous."

"It was the first time I was going to be away from him for very long," says the stay-at-home mom, who spent the week leading up to the March 18 concert bottle-training her son. With her parents stepping in to babysit, she and her husband drove three hours to the stadium in a car packed with Gibbons's breast pump, storage bags for her breast milk and a cooler filled with ice packs to keep the pumped milk cool. And while her sequined top was on-trend for Swift's "Eras" aesthetic, it had the added bonus of being "pumping-accessible and comfortable," she notes.

"I pumped four or five times through that 17-hour trip ... all dedicated to Taylor Swift!" says Gibbons, who filmed herself pumping in the car before show. Because it was her first concert ever, she didn't realize that breast pumps are considered medical devices and can typically be brought inside a concert venue. She left her pump in the car, so when she became "extremely engorged" halfway through the concert, she had no choice but to find a bathroom and hand-express into a toilet.

Though she regrets not bringing in her pump, Gibbons says the show was "1,0000%" worth any new mom jitters, especially since her son handled his parents' absence without a hitch.

"It’s easy to lose yourself in early motherhood, especially being a young mom," she says. "It was the funnest day and night seeing Taylor Swift and dancing and singing to all the eras. It made me feel like 'me' again."

Keira Jones got her tickets to Swift's March 18 concert at the last minute, having opted out of the mad dash to score seats because of her due date. "I knew that I would be giving birth and didn't think I'd be able to make it," she tells Yahoo Life. As it happens, Jones had her baby two weeks before Swift came to town, so she joined her sisters for a night out while her husband watched the baby.

The 28-year-old TikTok coach and strategist, who also shared her experience on the platform, fed her baby and pumped before leaving her Phoenix home, then pumped in the parking lot before the show and again right after it ended. While she didn't need to pump during the concert itself, she was cautious about overwhelming her body so soon after giving birth.

"I just took it easy," she says. "I tried to walk really slowly, and I sat for probably ... half of the concert. I tried to listen to my body and not push it too hard." Jones adds that she was "pleasantly surprised by my energy and how my body was able to hold even though I was two weeks postpartum."

Adds Jones, "there was definitely anxiety beforehand, but it was definitely worth it, and I am so glad that I went."

San Diego-based fan Alicia Bravo, 26, almost missed the Glendale show because of her concerns about providing food for her 5-month-old daughter. Bravo tells Yahoo Life that she and her best friend splurged on tickets to watch the show from a suite shared with strangers.

"At first the thought of pumping while watching the concert (and not in the bathroom hidden) was daunting," she says, "but luckily the suite was so big and everyone was spread out, I felt comfortable pumping in the far end corner away from anyone." She did get some strange looks, however. "The workers of the suite looked at me like I was crazy, but I ignored them!"

Bravo's TikTok from the show sees her bopping along to the music with a nursing cover draped over and her breast pump chugging away.

"Unfortunately I had to pump during [opening act] Paramore so that I didn't have to pump at the end of Taylor’s set, but no regrets," she says.

Haley Clegg also saw Swift in Glendale while her husband — who had surprised her with tickets as a Christmas present — stayed home with their 6-month-old baby girl. The 27-year-old attended the show with her best friend, who is also a new mom, and planned ahead to make sure the outing went smoothly. Clegg tells Yahoo Life that she pumped an extra five to seven ounces of milk every day in the week leading up to the concert, and made sure that her hands-free breast pump was fully charged.

"Planning out feeding and pumping beforehand was the biggest stress," she says, adding that she was "equal parts nervous and excited" about seeing Swift live for the first time. Between travel time, dinner and parking, the outing meant that Clegg, a fan since age 10 who still remembers the choreography to the pop star's 2007 hit "Our Song," would have to be away from her daughter for around 12 hours in all.

As she documented on TikTok, Clegg checked ahead to make sure that the stadium would allow her to bring in her breast pump for medical purposes, along with an insulated breast pump bag she'd purchased on Amazon and filled with storage bags and ice packs.

"I pumped in the parking lot, after the second opener in my seat and on my way home," Clegg says. "My girlfriend pumped in the stadium bathroom." She adds, "It was the best talking about our babies, pumping and also singing our hearts out to our fave girl."

Clegg says the concert had special significance now that she's a mom.

"[Motherhood is] so empowering but I want to make sure I am an example to my daughter that moms can have fun too," she says. "I cannot wait to take her to a Taylor Swift concert one day."

