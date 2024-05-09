Take mom for a hike: Mother's Day weekend events across Indiana's natural areas

Celebrate Mother’s Day weekend exploring Indiana’s outdoors and honor the greatest mother of all: nature.

Native plant sales are popping up (a perfect gift for mom) and Eagle Creek Park is celebrating its 7th Annual Bird Fest, so there are plenty of reasons and opportunities to get outside this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis is predicting cooler temperatures this weekend with highs in the mid-60s Friday and reaching into the lower 70s by Sunday. Saturday may see some thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon, so plan ahead.

Weekend events: Things to do around Indy

Native plant sales and the amazing space on Friday, May 10

Heirloom Plant Sale at The Farm, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Prophetstown State Park in West Lafayette: The Farm will be selling heirloom vegetables and herbs. Look for the wagon at The Farm Lane or find staff on the farmhouse porch if it’s raining.

Native Plant Sale, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Prophetstown State Park in West Lafayette: Shop the park’s native plant selection. Proceeds support habitat restoration efforts at multiple Indiana State Parks. Registration recommended. Sign up for a 30- minute shopping slot. Every person who plans to enter the greenhouse should register. A limited number of walk-in shopping spots are available at each time slot. No pre-orders, no bulk orders over 500. Questions? Contact the naturalist at jparks@dnr.IN.gov or 765-320-0503.

Awesome Possums, 1 p.m. at Harmonie State Park in New Harmony: How awesome are possums? Come learn about their 10 superpowers. Meet at the Outdoor Education Pavilion at 1 pm.. central time for this program and take-home craft.

Planetarium Program, 2 p.m. at Turkey Run State Park in Marshall: Star gazing is as old as time. Join in that worldwide tradition at the park’s Nature Center. Explore constellations and hear the stories attached to them. Limited seating. Reserve your seat within the Nature Center.

Give Turtles a Break, 6 p.m. at Potato Creek State Park in North Liberty: Naturalist Luke will be at the Family Campground Playground for you to meet one of our turtles. The park will be educating campers about what to do when you see a turtle crossing the road.

Eagle Creek Bird Fest and plants for mom on Saturday, May 11

7th Annual Bird Fest, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Eagle Creek Park in Indy: Get ready for a weekend of celebrating all the birding opportunities Eagle Creek Park has to offer during the height of migration season. The park will offer free guided hikes, raptor programs, crafts, workshops and more. No birding experience required. Check out the full list of each day’s events online: parks.indy.gov/events/bird-fest-2023/

Heirloom Plant Sale at The Farm, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Prophetstown State Park in West Lafayette: The Farm will be selling heirloom vegetables and herbs. Look for the wagon at The Farm Lane or find staff on the farmhouse porch if it’s raining.

Native Plant Sale, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Prophetstown State Park in West Lafayette: Shop the park’s native plant selection. Proceeds support habitat restoration efforts at multiple Indiana State Parks. Registration recommended. Sign up for a 30- minute shopping slot. Every person who plans to enter the greenhouse should register. A limited number of walk-in shopping spots are available at each time slot. No pre-orders, no bulk orders over 500. Questions? Contact the naturalist at jparks@dnr.IN.gov or 765-320-0503.

Backyard Bass, 10 a.m. at Krannert Park in Indy: Join Clint Kowalik of Go Fishin’ with Clint and learn how to tie a fishing knot, rig up a rod and cast for Backyard Bass. You will also identify fish that swim in our local waters and learn how to safely handle them. The class will be outdoors so please dress for the weather. Kids must be 6 years or older and parent supervision is required.

Friends of Mounds Annual Native Plant Sale, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Mounds State Park in Anderson: There will be 120+ species of native flowers and plants available for the Friends of Mounds State Park's annual fundraiser. Curious as to which plants will be included? Go to the Friends of Mounds website at www.friendsofmounds.org/get-involved and scroll down to see a list. All proceeds go to the Friends of Mounds State Park whose mission is to support programs, events, and projects within Mounds State Park. Sale begins promptly at 10 a.m. and lasts until the plant run out.

Critter Chat, 2 p.m. at Garfield Conservatory in Indy: Drop by Blake’s Garden to meet one of our resident critters. No registration needed. Program will be held in classroom if weather is inclement.

Relaxing hikes and the end of Bird Fest on Sunday, May 12

Sunday Morning Bird Walk, 8 a.m. at Fort Harrison State Park in Indy: Sunday Morning Bird Walks are back for spring migration. Bring binoculars, water and appropriate footwear for a two-hour walk. Meet at the northeast corner of Delaware Lake parking lot. Walk starts promptly at 8 a.m.

7th Annual Bird Fest, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Eagle Creek Park in Indy: Get ready for a weekend of celebrating all the birding opportunities Eagle Creek Park has to offer during the height of migration season. The park will offer free guided hikes, raptor programs, crafts, workshops and more. No birding experience required. Check out the full list of each day’s events online: parks.indy.gov/events/bird-fest-2023/

Beach Mysteries Hike, 10 a.m. at Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton: Bring mom along for this fun moderate 2-mile trek along Trail 7 to the beach and back. Along the way you will discover what makes the park’s sand special and the natural and cultural significance of some mysteries we find.

Critter Feeding, 3 p.m. at Turkey Run State Park in Marshall: Meet at the Nature Center to learn how and what the park’s animal ambassadors eat. Learn about the different species they have both in the Nature Center and outside in the park.

Wildflower Hike, 4 p.m. at McCormick's Creek State Park in Spencer: Meet Naturalist Jessica in front of the Canyon Inn to enjoy a guided hike. We will hike the approximately 1.4 miles on Trail 4 through a rich forest and karst terrain filled with spring-blooming wildflowers.

Build hiking trails and go Plogging later in May

Tuesday, May 14 at 10 a.m.: Jungle Tales at Garfield Conservatory in Indy: Bring your preschooler to this program with a focus on the natural world. Join us for a different nature-related story, activity and craft each month. Registration required.

Saturday, May 18 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Trail Building with Hoosier Hikers Council at Green’s Bluff Nature Preserve in Spencer: Come join the Hoosier Hikers Council for a day in the woods building packed dirt trails. No experience needed to join, instructions and tools provided. Free lunch is provided but bring your own water. Please bring water and gloves and wear good walking shoes. RSVPs strongly encouraged at: hoosierhikerscouncil@gmail.com.

Saturday, May 18 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Mashcraft on Delaware May Plogging: Join Keep Indianapolis Beautiful for family friendly Plogging at MashCraft on Delaware. What's Plogging? Plogging is a Swedish fitness trend that combines picking up trash while jogging at your own pace (or walking, skating, etc.). MashCraft on Delaware is hosting our May Plogging by providing (one) complimentary beer for each participant that is 21+ years of age as a thank you.

Karl Schneider is an IndyStar environment reporter. You can reach him at karl.schneider@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @karlstartswithk

IndyStar's environmental reporting project is made possible through the generous support of the nonprofit Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Explore Indiana outdoors this Mother's Day weekend with these events