Amazon's most popular ski jacket is on sale for as low as $46

What is it?

Fall is finally here and this deal on Amazon's topselling Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket is too hot to sit on. It's a light and waterproof jacket that will keep you toasty when you're swooshing down the slopes or running around town. With over 24,000 five-star ratings, it's one of the most popular ski jackets at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal?

Right now, you can score the Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket for as low as $46 when you apply the on-page coupon, down from $90 — that's nearly 50% off! There are lots of colors to choose from: black and dark gray to light blue and dusty pink. And it's not just women who can get in on the deal — the Moerdeng Men's Waterproof Ski Jacket is also on sale in colors like black and camo.

Why do I need this?

Moerdeng Waterproof Ski Jackets is the perfect weight to keep you warm without overheating, and it won't make you look or feel like a marshmallow. Plus, it's treated with a water-repellent coating, so your clothing won't get drenched if you take a tumble on the slopes. It's wind-resistant, too, so even if you decide to rock it on a blustery day about town, you'll be well protected. It even has a cozy fluffy interior that'll keep you toasty warm, no matter how low the temps dip.

Because you want to stand outside and toast marshmallows, not look like one. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say:

With over 24,000 five-star Amazon reviews for the women's coat and another 18,000+ for the men's, the Moerdeng ski jacket is so wildly popular that you might run into someone else wearing the same one on the slope (or just running errands).

The best praise comes from shoppers who normally buy expensive designer jackets. They say this coat is just as good, if not better.

"So so warm! Great for Chicago winters," raved one fan. "Just as warm if not warmer than my designer label down coats."

"OMG, this jacket is so warm!" shared a shopper. "It is ridiculous. Seriously, I was not expecting this quality for this price. I have worn North Face jackets/hoodies that claim to do the same thing and I didn't understand why people spend that much money for that type of jacket ... but I was right ... because here's a perfect jacket for less than half the price."

"I am thrilled with this jacket," another added. "I am a landscape photographer living in rural New York. I often have to hike/snowshoe back in several miles in sub-zero temps or cold rainy weather to my shoot location. This jacket is perfect for everything Mother Nature can throw at me. Super warm but very lightweight."

How's this for a luxury problem? It's so warm, you might need to ditch some layers! Shared a reviewer: "Love, love, love! I only wore a base layer and a sports tank under this for the whole day of skiing and I stayed warm all day. Absolutely love the color. There are plenty of pockets with a good amount of space and the hood is the perfect size. I sized up so I could fit a sweatshirt underneath, but I didn’t even need that many layers cause it’s so warm."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Aerlang Massage Gun $22 $27 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Crest Whitening Emulsions Gel Pen Kit $25 $50 Save $25 See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips, 42 Strips $40 $60 Save $20 See at Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $40 $60 Save $20 See at Amazon

Cosrx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $16 $25 Save $9 See at Amazon

Pritech Electric Callus Remover $19 $30 Save $11 with coupon See at Amazon

Pura D'or 20% Vitamin C Serum $15 $17 Save $2 See at Amazon

Poppyo Blackhead Remover $30 $46 Save $16 See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion $12 $15 Save $3 See at Amazon

Heeta Scalp Massager $7 $9 Save $2 See at Amazon

Style

Travelambo Leather Slim Wallet $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $11 $16 Save $5 See at Amazon

Playtex Wireless Bra $13 $39 Save $26 See at Amazon

Shapermint Wireless Bra $27 $48 Save $21 with coupon See at Amazon

Brabic Bodysuit Shapewear $17 $40 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

The Gym People Bootleg Yoga Capris $28 $34 Save $6 See at Amazon

Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants $21 $30 Save $9 See at Amazon

Adidas Cushioned Quarter Socks (6-Pair) $20 $22 Save $2 See at Amazon

Efan Oversized Sweatshirt $27 $53 Save $26 with coupon See at Amazon