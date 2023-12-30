Is The Modern Farmhouse Going Out Of Style?

Designers reveal that the era of the Modern Farmhouse might be headed out.

Unfortunately, you read that right. Interior designers are reporting that Modern Farmhouse style is on the out.

The New York Times first coined the term “Modern Farmhouse” in October 2016, and since then, open floor plans and black hardware have taken Southern homes by storm. In 2024 though, professionals predict a deviation from clean lines and rustic accents.

This news comes much to the dismay of many with home decor inspired by Joanna Gaines. As always, though, if you love it you shouldn't care what other folks have to say, right?

Interior designer Kristin Harrison says it best: “When you truly love an aesthetic, it never really goes out of style for you. That being said, there has been a major shift away from the classic signs of Modern Farmhouse design, like shiplap.”







Meet The Experts

Kristin Harrison is the principal designer of Bungalow 10 Interiors in Northern Virginia.

Stephanie James Goldman is the designer and co-founder of Allen + James Home in High Point, North Carolina.

Cortney McClure is the founder and principal designer of Cortney McClure Design in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Jackie Armour is the founder and principal designer of JMA Interior Design in Jupiter, Florida.







Loyal Modern Farmhouse fans can absolutely stay the warm wood and craftsman architecture course. However, if you jumped onto the Modern Farmhouse trend at its peak and have since become disenchanted by the look, then take this as a cautionary tale. Even the most popular of styles can prove to be a short-lived trend.

Expert Tips For Updating Modern Farmhouse Decor

Redecorating can be incredibly expensive and unrealistic for most to do every time a trending wind blows. Luckily, there’s no need to regret previous design decisions or start from scratch. Some things signature of this style can be salvaged.

“We think that there are some features that will stay stylish, says interior designer Stephanie James Goldman. “A farmhouse sink can be translated into any style. Open shelving and the use of natural light are also features that were popularized in the farmhouse aesthetic that will continue.”

Another element of Modern Farmhouse that still burns bright is the blending of old and new decor, reveals interior designer Cortney McClure. “The intentional mixing of old with new is what I feel truly defines modern farmhouse style,” she says. “Giving heirloom or antique furniture new life will always be stylish.”

Designers also recommend small-scale updates to subtly transition homes away from Modern Farmhouse interior design. For example, both McClure and Harrison tout the transformative power of a fresh coat of paint and McClure recommends Facebook Marketplace and estate sales to economically replace irredeemably outdated furniture. However, furniture tends to be the most expensive redecorating cost, so designers primarily rely on accessories to make the biggest difference.

“We love to update an interior by adding dimension,” says James Goldman. “That can be done by adding wallcoverings, or different textured fabrics. Adding throw pillows or reupholstering furniture can completely transform a room without breaking the bank, giving your space new life with the pieces that you have.”

Interior designer Jackie Armour also recommends incorporating more color, pattern, and bold accessories into Modern Farmhouse spaces. Additionally, she suggests swapping out lantern-style lights for more contemporary fixtures and dark Modern Farmhouse plumbing for fixtures made of natural metals.

Photo: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Matthew Gleason

What Will Replace The Modern Farmhouse Trend?

Designers have mixed opinions when it comes to what styles will be sweeping the South next. According to Harrison and James Goldman, the next trend is a Southern transplant from overseas.

“We are seeing a big rise of the organic European look,” says James Goldman. "It's replacing the rustic touches of Modern Farmhouse for a more organic touch.”

“I think a more Euro-cottage look has already replaced Modern Farmhouse,” agrees Harrison, describing this emerging style as “more cozy and with more character, that shows more as a collection of pieces over time, rather than everything matching and being perfectly neutral.”

Meanwhile, Armour predicts that people will be forgoing trendy looks and leaning into more timeless styles in 2024. “We are seeing several clients leaning into the all-cream palette, simple lined furniture, and modern forms,” Armour says. “It feels more classic and tailored, and I see that gaining traction.”

Can These New Trends Be Trusted?

Trends come and go. That’s why Armour preaches a “less is more approach” to avoid falling into any short-lived trend traps. What’s more, designers say that if emerging trends don’t align with your personal style, they’ll never last. The only home furnishings that can withstand the test of time, Harrison adds, are pieces that speak to your taste independent of their trending status.

“My advice to my clients is always pretty simple: Pick what you love. Don’t try to follow a trend because it will never last in your home. You don’t live in a show home, so don't make decisions based on what you think is the ‘in’ thing to do,” says Harrison. “That being said, I do think we’ll be seeing this new wave of design for a long time to come. Moodier colors, pattern play, rougher textures, and metals...It’s all here to stay.”



