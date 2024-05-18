Mobile Showers Now Available in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO — The creator of the Puerto Rico Project, a community based non-profit organization, talks to WGN’s Adelante Chicago about the mobile showers the group is making available to the unhoused and others in need.

The organization has created a mobile shower unit that can be stationed in different areas of Humboldt Park. It’s believed to be the first of its kind in Chicago. The unveiling is scheduled to take place this Saturday.

“We’re reducing harm and restoring dignity one shower at a time. Chicagoans who have been impacted by the war on drugs, homelessness, the penal system, and the overdose epidemic deserve access to basic needs. We’re fighting for them to make a change, uplift our residents, promote dignity and autonomy, and keep people safe and alive” says Melissa Hernandez.

