Mobile County artist paints waiting room to ‘amaze and captivate’ child patients

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Health Department’s primary care division Family Health hired an award-winning local artist to revamp the downtown pediatric waiting room.

According to a release, Ty Tover, an award-winning local artist who also had his art submitted to be displayed at the Alabama State Capitol’s Old Supreme Court Library, was commissioned to make the waiting room a place that would “both amaze and captivate children’s minds while they wait to see their physician.”

Tover created a mural that depicted “massive and stylized fish come to life with bold colors and whimsical brush strokes.”

He has since dubbed the mural “Imaginarium Aquarium,” the release said.

Along with making the waiting room more beautiful, Tover’s artwork “Imaginarium Aquarium” serves to create activities that can benefit children. Family health officials said the scavenger hunts hidden in Tover’s artwork “can help build children’s observational skills and teach collaboration and teamwork.”

“The ‘Imaginarium Aquarium’ is a mural to depict the same, but different, vibrant colors representing the vibrancy of the children and the families that we serve,” Tover, who is also a peer counselor at MCHD, said.

“We have both koi fish and goldfish swimming. Within the koi fish and goldfish, you find hidden images that the children will seek out. And all of the fish will glow under fluorescent lights.”

