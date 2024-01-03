MLK Day 2024 deal: Get free admission to Arizona's most beloved national, state parks

It won't cost you a cent to visit some of Arizona's prized natural landmarks on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2024.

National and state parks in Arizona will offer free admission on Monday, Jan. 15, in observance of MLK Day 2024. Fees still apply for camping and other activities.

MLK Day is the first of six free days in 2024 at America's national parks, when admission fees are waived at parks that charge them.

Arizona state parks are free to enter on MLK Day 2024 as well, but only for Arizona residents.

Here's how to visit a state or national park for free on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Is Grand Canyon free on MLK Day?

Yes. In Arizona, National Park Service sites that charge entry fees are offering free admission on Jan. 15, 2024. These include Grand Canyon, Saguaro and Petrified Forest national parks, as well as national monuments like Sunset Crater Volcano in Flagstaff and Montezuma Castle in Camp Verde.

Arizona State Parks within 100 miles of metro Phoenix include Lost Dutchman State Park in Apache Junction, McFarland State Historic Park in Florence, Oracle State Park in Oracle, Picacho Peak State Park near Eloy and Tonto Natural Bridge State Park near Payson.

How to get free admission to national and state parks on MLK Day 2024

When you go to a national park, you will not need to pay an entry fee at the gate.

Entry fees at Arizona state parks are waived for Arizona residents only. You will need to show an Arizona ID at the gate as proof of residency, according to Arizona State Parks and Trails.

