Mitchell Technical College's Stacy Two Eagle celebrates graduation from diesel program

May 10—MITCHELL — There was a time not that long ago when Stacy Two Eagle was feeling overwhelmed.

As a single mother of four enrolled in the diesel program at Mitchell Technical College, she was facing pressure from all sides. With children ranging in age from 16 years old to 7 years old in the Mitchell School District and a challenging school program at Mitchell Tech to navigate herself, she wasn't sure if she could hold on and complete her studies.

"I know once or twice in the beginning of the second year I was talking to my oldest son. What if we just pack up and go back? Because this is hard," Two Eagle told the Mitchell Republic in a recent interview. "Figuring out money (was difficult). Figuring out school clothes. Figuring out whatever. I did one year, it will be OK."

The doubt was real, but it was then gone in a flash.

"We were both sitting there, and it was, 'No, we're going to finish.' Because there's always going to be something in your way. You just have to be determined and know what you want and figure out how to get it," Two Eagle said.

Two Eagle was determined, and she knew what she wanted. She had come from Two Strike, South Dakota, on the Rosebud Indian Reservation to obtain a degree in diesel technology, hopefully leading to a new career and a bigger and better world for her and her kids.

She completed that task Friday when she crossed the stage at the Corn Palace to receive her associates degree.

It was a big moment for Two Eagle, who had attended Black Hills State University out of high school, where she studied subjects like chemistry and early childhood education. But like many freshmen, she lacked focus and jumped from one discipline to another looking for a good fit. She changed her major several times, but never finished school.

At age 24 she had her first child and her life was changed forever. Following a divorce, she continued to raise her four kids and support them. Eventually, she found herself working with a construction crew, where she learned how to operate heavy machinery like loaders and scrapers. It was after she had gained some proficiency on the equipment that she decided to return to the academic world.

She learned about the diesel technology program at Mitchell Tech through research on the internet. It sounded intriguing, and the program boasted a 100% employment placement rate for students following graduation.

"I started wanting to know more about the equipment and what makes it run and how I could learn more," Two Eagle said. "I just started searching for places that had a diesel program, and Mitchell Tech was the one that came up. And then I was looking at the employability after school, and that's what intrigued me."

She would return to school as a non-traditional student, defined as students over the age of 21. According to Mitchell Tech, 12% of 922 students classified under on-campus enrollment are non-traditional.

It was a new opportunity for Two Eagle, who admits she was nervous about the challenges ahead but soon jumped on board.

Two Eagle enrolled at Mitchell Tech in 2022, and for a time during her first year she was unable to find a good housing option. So she left her kids in the care of family members back home and lived out of a hotel in Mitchell during the week. When the week was over, she headed back to Two Strike where she would reunite with her children for a couple of days before returning to Mitchell the next week to continue her studies.

She multitasked to keep up, combining tasks like studying with watching her son's football games.

Eventually she found a housing option in Mitchell that would allow her and her kids to be together under one roof. The kids — sons Morrigan, Gideon and Milo and daughter Grace, now ages 16, 13, 11 and 7, respectively — were enrolled in the Mitchell School District, and Two Eagle continued with her studies at Mitchell Tech. Their situation was improving, even if it was still a big life change for everybody.

"I was driving back and forth for a while until I found a place. So it was hard. Very hard in the beginning," Two Eagle said. "And it was hard because we were used to wide open spaces and were used to family being right over the hill, so it's different. It's an adjustment."

Despite the differences, Mitchell afforded opportunities they wouldn't have had back home. There were expanded opportunities for the kids in the school district, and far less hours spent on the road driving back and forth.

As the kids dived in and embraced their new school district, Two Eagle did likewise with her work at Mitchell Tech. While a keen study of subjects, the diesel program provided plenty of challenges for her, though she credits instructors like Joel Rassel and the hands-on learning nature of the program itself with helping her stay the course.

The courses were engaging, and in some cases fun. When students were allowed to bring in personal repair projects during her second year, she brought in her dad's old 1996 Ford diesel pickup to see if she could get it running again. It had performed recent duty back home as a "lawn ornament," according to Two Eagle.

After diagnosing the problem, a part was ordered and installed by Two Eagle. The truck has since roared back to life, and her dad, who has overcome medical challenges recently, was expected to see it running when he arrived in Mitchell to attend Two Eagle's graduation Friday. Other family members have asked for video of the truck starting up through their online group chat.

Two Eagle was used to working in a male-dominated field from her experience as a heavy equipment operator, but it was important to show her kids that she could perform just as well as the men in an academic setting, as well. She found support in the program despite being a woman and a little older than the traditional students, most of whom were just out of high school.

"I felt like I had to show my daughter how it can be done, because I'm entering a mainly male field. That's (also) how it was when I was operating heavy equipment," Two Eagle said. "Even as an operator, you face some pushback from the men because they don't think you can do everything that they can. I had to show my daughter that women can do anything men can do."

As her second year at Mitchell Tech inched closer to conclusion, she began to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Her goal was in reach, and after several attempts that came up short in the past, graduation was suddenly right around the corner.

It was a big moment for her. She was proud to finish the program for herself, but even more so for her children. A better job means better pay and better opportunities for her kids, and showing her daughter that a woman could succeed in a field traditionally dominated by men was important as well.

Her emotions bubble to the surface thinking about their journey — the drives and long nights, the studying, the time management, the tests and family health issues all added to a weight on her shoulders. The budding diesel mechanic even had to deal with personal vehicle breakdowns. Her kids had sacrificed for Two Eagle's goals, as well, uprooting to a new town hours away from their friends and family and navigating the halls of a new school system.

But they all made it work, Two Eagle said, and that made her graduation as much a celebration of them as it is of her.

"I wasn't going to uproot my kids and take them away from their grandparents for nothing. We have to finish. I'm taking them all out of school (Friday) so they can help me get ready (for graduation). This is their degree more than it's mine," Two Eagle said, her voice cracking.

With graduation complete, Two Eagle has options she did not have before. Diesel mechanics are in demand across the country, which gives her a chance to find work practically anywhere.

For the moment, however, she wants to celebrate the achievement with her friends and family.

Following graduation on Friday, Two Eagle and family were expected to head home and reconnect with friends and loved ones. A bonfire is planned, great for roasting hot dogs and smores. The four kids still have a week left of school left in Mitchell, so they'll come back to wrap up the school year, but after that Two Eagle will ponder her choices. It will even make for a memorable Mother's Day, which is Sunday, May 12.

She doesn't rule out an eventual return to Mitchell. The family has grown fond of the community over the last two years, treating it as somewhat of a home away from home. And the Mitchell Tech campus could even host another member of the family in the future, with her oldest son interested in welding.

Knowing the support she received there and the affordability of the program compared to some of her past educational ventures, she has experienced firsthand the benefits of studying there.

"I told him, if you come back you won't feel homesick. It will feel familiar to you and you'll be able to finish. I think that's what gets a lot of kids when they first get to school. They get homesick and miss their family, but at least here they'll have some memories," Two Eagle said.

But those are decisions for down the road. For now, the goal is to celebrate and relish the doors that have been opened to her and her future. Through all the long nights of driving and studying, balancing the schedules of an entire household of people going to school all the while dealing with unexpected challenges that life can throw, she finally did it.

She finished.

"I can't even verbalize how excited I am. I honestly thought I would give up at some point because of how hard it was. There were so many struggles," Two Eagle said. "(But) there's always going to be something in your way, so the only thing you can do is to do it."