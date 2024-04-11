Misunderstood dog finally gets chance at new life after three years in Texas shelter

A Texas dog is finally getting a chance to start a new life after spending over three years at a shelter.

Locke has been at the Humane Society of Central Texas for three years and three months, according to an April 10 Facebook post by the shelter.

Locke lies down to get belly rubs.

“She’s a silly old lady, somewhat set in her ways. She (is) sweet, loves to cuddle, and play chase with people she loves. She likes to go on walks, but may fall down for an impromptu belly rub,” shelter staff told McClatchy News.

But Locke has been misunderstood.

After three years at a Texas shelter Locke is off to a new start.

“In that 3+ years, she was only adopted once for a span of 4 days. She was in and out of foster care for about 2 of those years. For the remaining year and some months, she was in and out of our shelter awaiting her forever home. She never found it,” the post said.

But all that will soon change. Locke will be going to live with a rescue group in Montana on April 12.

“Over three years we have fought for this goofy girl who was simply misunderstood. We understand her and we are thrilled another rescue group is willing to take the time to understand her, as well,” shelter staff said.

The shelter is accepting donations to help with the rescue stipend. They are looking to raise $1,200, which is $1 for each day Locke waited patiently for a forever home, the post said.

The shelter is in Waco, which is about a 90-mile drive south of Fort Worth.

