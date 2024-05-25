A mistake with a generator after a SC hurricane may cost you your life. Here are 14 tips

In the event of a disaster or severe storm, many people choose to own a generator to help keep things running during an extended power outage.

However, as helpful as generators may be in these circumstances, it’s still important to take certain safety precautions.

One possible unexpected risk from precariously operating a generator could include carbon monoxide poisoning. Choosing to run your generator inside or too close to a living space can lead to a potential death from carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.

Generators, especially portable generators, have the ability to produce carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless gas that can potentially kill you, a pet or someone in the vicinity. Between a standby generator and a portable generator, portables are the more dangerous of the two regarding the poisonous gas.

When exposed to high concentrations of carbon monoxide, the poisonous gas can kill in less than 5 minutes, according to the Iowa State University’s Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering.

Another risk of improperly operating or interacting with a generator is the possibility of sustaining burn injuries. These burns may develop as the result of improper contact with a hot generator.

Here are 14 things to remember when operating a generator near your home.

Keep your generator at a minimum of at least 20 feet away from your living space.

Always keep your generator outside. Do not run it inside your house, garage or any building, even if doors and windows are kept open. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that generators should be kept outdoors and as far away from your house as possible at all times. This includes windows and doors.

Always direct the exhaust away from your home.

Keep a working, battery-operated carbon monoxide detector both near the generator and in your living space while the generator is in operation.

Never run your generator on grass or metal surfaces. This can help prevent injury by electric shock and fires. For the best and safest operation, use a concrete pad underneath and elevate the generator if you’re in a flood-prone or affected area.

Make sure the surface of the generator is dry before starting it and remember to always dry your hands before touching it. This will help prevent possible injury.

Prior to use, read your generator’s instruction manual carefully. Follow all of the directions carefully, and pay close attention to the electrical load rating. Also, make sure the generator is grounded.

Remember to use a heavy gauge, outdoor-rated extension cord to run into your house or living space to power your refrigerator or other necessary appliances.

Check to make sure the extension cord you choose can handle the certain wattage you plan to send through it. Do not exceed the recommended wattage for your cord or try to run high-wattage items such as an air conditioner, electric stove or even a hot water heater unless you have made sure that your generator can handle the wattage required for such a task.

Do not connect your generator to the home wiring system, fuse box or circuit breaker unless you have an electrician install a transfer switch. This is crucial for safety. If the generator is not properly connected, the power can flow outside of the home and into the power lines. This could fatally injure any workers trying to restore power.

Do not run a portable generator in the rain. This can be avoided by purchasing a special tent for the generator that will keep it shielded from rain and debris but still maintaining a safe environment and keeping the area, as well as the generator, well ventilated.

It is important to remember to turn off all connected appliances before starting a generator. Let it reach its intended operating speed before making an attempt to connect anything. Then, start the largest electric appliance first. After that, you may begin to plug in other items, one at a time.

Remember to never refuel your generator while it is running or hot.

Disconnect all electrical loads prior to turning off the generator’s engine. It is also important not to allow the engine to run out of gas while appliances are still connected.

If you own and plan to operate a generator following a natural disaster, remembering to take precautions and maintain the proper safety measures while operating the unit are the best ways to prevent any injuries or further damage while the generator is in use.