Mississippi Headwaters Audubon Society to hold spring events

Apr. 23—BEMIDJI — The Mississippi Headwaters Audubon Society will host a Mindful Yoga event and an International Migratory Bird Day this spring, at the Neilson Spearhead Center nature preserve, 48851 County 29.

Mindful Yoga: Stretch and Flow will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, led by instructor Ann Gorman. These monthly classes, held the last Tuesday of each month from April through September, invite participants to engage their senses and relax in their practice while taking in the sights, sounds and smells of nature, a release said.

Weather permitting, classes will be held outdoors. Participants are asked to dress in comfortable layers suited to the outside temperature the day of class and bring a water bottle. Yoga mats will be available or you can bring your own.

The cost is $15 per class or $75 for the series. Mississippi Headwaters Audubon Society Members receive a discount.

Walk on the Wild Side: International Migratory Bird Day will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11.

Join local expert George-Ann Maxson for an informative birding outing at the Neilson Spearhead Center nature preserve. Beginning birders are welcome, the release said.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own binoculars, but some will be available to borrow.

For more information or to register, visit

spearheadmhas.org/events.