Are Minnesotans in uniform sexy or not? It's a mixed bag

Apr. 28—Dear Knows All: Every Friday, your boss Mr. Pieters fills his Sunrise email with interesting factoids and tidbits from various polls from various sources. I started following some of these websites (we all need some fun trivia in our lives) and receive some of the same emails. One I noticed that Mr. Pieters did not was about the sexiest uniforms in Minnesota. Can you explain the answers from this poll? — Loves a Man in Uniform.

Dear Uniform,

This poll, conducted by

datingnews.com

, polled singles around the country, in Minnesota — and nationally — picked paramedics as the uniform that made people a bit wobbly in the knees, had their heart skipping a beat and, well, probably did something to their apendix as well.

While the poll did not specify which Minnesotans' opinions were tallied, this Answer Man would assume there were some folks from Rochester — home of the Mayo Clinic and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service — who helped make the decision.

Our neighbors in South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin also fell for the siren song of those on the ambulance crews. After all, someone coming to save your life ... that's a uniform that conveying an image of calm, compassion and decisiveness. "Their uniform is not just clothing; it's a badge of selflessness and a readiness to serve," wrote the folks at datingnews.com. "This combination of bravery, empathy, and the crispness of their medical attire can make hearts race."

North Dakotans picked postal workers as having the sexiest uniforms. I guess anyone who can brave the rain, sleet and — particularly — snow to deliver you love letters uninterrupted deserves a little swooning here and there.

If you're wondering where firefighters — honestly, who ever heard of a calendar of EMS beefcakes? — are on the list, they — along with police and military members were excluded from the poll. So, take the win for paramedics with an intravenous sodium drip.

Now, if we were going to include firefighters and law enforcement, at least those uniforms in Minnesota will get folks' motors running, right? Right?

Well, maybe not. In a separate poll — don't these websites know there are elections to poll? — of the hottest state police uniforms, the Minnesota State Patrol uniforms, let's say, aren't quite as arresting as uniforms in other states.

The poll, by

wealthofgeeks.com

, picked the uniforms of the Texas Department of Public Safety — not the Texas Rangers of "Walker, Texas Ranger" fame, but their DPS officers — as the sexiest in the country. Minnesota State Patrol, meanwhile, came in at No. 36 on the list.

The good news for Minnesota: We topped most of our neighbors, who came in at some rather unsexy rankings of 38th (Iowa), 47th (South Dakota) and dead last at 50th (North Dakota). Wisconsin still ranked in the bottom half at 30th.

