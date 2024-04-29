Mike Martin family teams with Alzheimer's Project to honor legacy with Derby event

“It really is the long, long goodbye. When you come right down to it, you’re in it alone, and there’s nothing that anybody can do for you. So, it’s lonely.” Nancy Reagan said in an interview with Mike Wallace of 60 minutes. This sense of loneliness is often experienced by the families and caregivers of dementia patients. Things have improved since that time, but more needs to be done.

FSU baseball coach Mike Martin and his family faced the challenges of dementia together. They know that there is help available in our community for this illness.

Coach Martin’s family has teamed up with the Alzheimer’s Project to honor the legacy and memory of Mike Martin and to help others faced with this challenge. On May 4 the 1st Run for the Roses will be held at Bradley’s Pond from 5 to 9 pm. We will gather to view the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Come dressed in your finest Derby wear, extravagant hats and finest bow ties. Prizes will be awarded for the best dressed, best hat, best bow tie and more. Let your imagination take you to Churchill Downs. If that is not to your taste stroll over to the bourbon tasting table or the cigar bar. Mint Julips will be served at the full open bar. Catering is being provided by Betty Cureton.

Tally Nights Live will be providing the musical entertainment. Cheer on your favorite jockey and maybe go home with a prize. The Martin Family has donated some items from Coach Martin’s collection of memorabilia for display and some may even go home with lucky guests!

Tickets ($125) can be purchased, and donations can be made at alzheimersproject.org.

Alzheimer's Project was established in 1992 to be a local resource for caregivers caring for someone living with Alzheimer’s or related dementias.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Mike Martin's family teams with Alzheimer's Project to honor legacy