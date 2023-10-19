This popular emergency radio is your all-in-one preparedness tool — and it's on sale

What is it?

Autumn is the time of hot apple cider, falling leaves and, unfortunately, hurricanes. They can bring a lot of destruction, chaos, and power outages, leaving you in the lurch (and the dark!). The solution? An emergency radio like the Midland ER310 that combines a flashlight, dog whistle, AM/FM radio and even a power bank into a single, ingenious crank-powered package. Right now, you can snatch one of these up for just $60.

Why is this a good deal?

Can you really put a price on being prepared in case of emergencies? You can, and it's in the $10 discount available to you right now for the Midland ER310. This multitalented problem solver doesn't go on sale often and combines a slew of features that would make it a steal even at full price.

Why do I need this?

Needless to say, you don't want to be weathering an emergency without your phone — but when you can't keep your phone powered, it can be hard to stay in touch with loved ones or to know new developments in potentially dangerous situations. The Midland ER310 helps you stay in the loop by providing you with an AM/FM radio that can be powered through solar power or a hand crank if there's no conventional power source available.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Even better: You can charge it before calamity hits. The 2,600mAh battery gives you around 32 hours of radio operation (although that amount lessens if you use it to charge your phone.) There's even an emergency SOS flashlight built in, as well as a weather radio that automatically scans for the strongest signal to help you stay informed.

And if the worst happens and a rescue team has to be dispatched, there's an ultrasonic dog whistle to attract the attention of man's best friend.

This emergency radio is a flashlight, radio, dog whistle and phone charger in one. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

As some reviewers point out, you don't need a weather catastrophe to reap the benefits of an ER310: "We use this for multiple things. My son uses it for camping with the Scouts. It would be the go-to radio for emergencies. Our favorite use it plugging it into a Bluetooth speaker at the drive-in theater to recreate the speaker box experience from the golden days of drive-in movies."

Others stick to using this gadget for its intended purpose: "This radio is an incredibly useful tool to keep around for the worst situations. If you live anywhere that natural disasters can occur, I'd strongly implore you to have one of these at hand."

The one thing fans say to watch out for is the weight: "I bought this radio to use at home, and for that purpose it seems great. The only downside I can see for some people, who may want to backpack, is that it’s a little heavy for that purpose with the six AA batteries installed. For me the six batteries are a plus with more power in an emergency."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) $160 $169 Save $9 See at Amazon

CXK Wireless Earbuds $16 $51 Save $35 with coupon See at Amazon

Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds $16 $30 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $16 $30 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Beats Studio Pro $180 $350 Save $170 See at Amazon

Sony Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones $273 $350 Save $77 See at Amazon

Bose Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones $299 $379 Save $80 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones $480 $549 Save $69 See at Amazon

TVs and home entertainment

Insignia 32-Inch Fire TV $90 See at Amazon

Amazon 32-Inch Fire TV $110 $200 Save $90 See at Amazon

Amazon 40-Inch Fire TV $180 $250 Save $70 See at Amazon

Insignia 43-Inch Fire TV $190 $200 Save $10 See at Amazon

Samsung 55-Inch Smart TV $1,598 $1,998 Save $400 See at Amazon

TCL 65-Inch Fire TV $430 $530 Save $100 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $249 $329 Save $80 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet $120 $150 Save $30 See at Amazon

Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi Router $45 $70 Save $25 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $45 $50 Save $5 See at Amazon

The Battery Organizer and Tester $22 $25 Save $3 See at Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $899 $999 Save $100 See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $273 $430 Save $157 See at Amazon

Iniu Wireless Charger $16 $27 Save $11 See at Amazon

Vanzon V40 Bluetooth Speaker $38 $130 Save $92 See at Amazon

Bitty Boomers Star Wars Darth Vader with Removable Helmet Bluetooth Speaker $6 $25 Save $19 See at Amazon