This popular emergency radio is your all-in-one preparedness tool — and it's on sale
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
What is it?
Autumn is the time of hot apple cider, falling leaves and, unfortunately, hurricanes. They can bring a lot of destruction, chaos, and power outages, leaving you in the lurch (and the dark!). The solution? An emergency radio like the Midland ER310 that combines a flashlight, dog whistle, AM/FM radio and even a power bank into a single, ingenious crank-powered package. Right now, you can snatch one of these up for just $60.
With a solar panel, hand crank, and rechargeable 2,600mAh battery, the ER310 gives you multiple options to stay powered up and informed.
Why is this a good deal?
Can you really put a price on being prepared in case of emergencies? You can, and it's in the $10 discount available to you right now for the Midland ER310. This multitalented problem solver doesn't go on sale often and combines a slew of features that would make it a steal even at full price.
Why do I need this?
Needless to say, you don't want to be weathering an emergency without your phone — but when you can't keep your phone powered, it can be hard to stay in touch with loved ones or to know new developments in potentially dangerous situations. The Midland ER310 helps you stay in the loop by providing you with an AM/FM radio that can be powered through solar power or a hand crank if there's no conventional power source available.
Even better: You can charge it before calamity hits. The 2,600mAh battery gives you around 32 hours of radio operation (although that amount lessens if you use it to charge your phone.) There's even an emergency SOS flashlight built in, as well as a weather radio that automatically scans for the strongest signal to help you stay informed.
And if the worst happens and a rescue team has to be dispatched, there's an ultrasonic dog whistle to attract the attention of man's best friend.
What reviewers say
As some reviewers point out, you don't need a weather catastrophe to reap the benefits of an ER310: "We use this for multiple things. My son uses it for camping with the Scouts. It would be the go-to radio for emergencies. Our favorite use it plugging it into a Bluetooth speaker at the drive-in theater to recreate the speaker box experience from the golden days of drive-in movies."
Others stick to using this gadget for its intended purpose: "This radio is an incredibly useful tool to keep around for the worst situations. If you live anywhere that natural disasters can occur, I'd strongly implore you to have one of these at hand."
The one thing fans say to watch out for is the weight: "I bought this radio to use at home, and for that purpose it seems great. The only downside I can see for some people, who may want to backpack, is that it’s a little heavy for that purpose with the six AA batteries installed. For me the six batteries are a plus with more power in an emergency."
There are so many reasons you should have one of these — hurricanes, tornadoes, blackouts, nor'easters, landslides, avalanches, power surges and earthquakes, to name just a few.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:
Headphones and earbuds
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case$99$129Save $30
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)$160$169Save $9
CXK Wireless Earbuds$16$51Save $35 with coupon
Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds$16$30Save $14 with coupon
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$16$30Save $14 with coupon
Beats Studio Pro$180$350Save $170
Sony Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones$273$350Save $77
Bose Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones$299$379Save $80
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones$480$549Save $69
TVs and home entertainment
Insignia 32-Inch Fire TV$90
Amazon 32-Inch Fire TV$110$200Save $90
Amazon 40-Inch Fire TV$180$250Save $70
Insignia 43-Inch Fire TV$190$200Save $10
Samsung 55-Inch Smart TV$1,598$1,998Save $400
TCL 65-Inch Fire TV$430$530Save $100
Tablets and tech
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$249$329Save $80
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet$120$150Save $30
Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi Router$45$70Save $25
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K$45$50Save $5
The Battery Organizer and Tester$22$25Save $3
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop$899$999Save $100
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite$273$430Save $157
Iniu Wireless Charger$16$27Save $11
Vanzon V40 Bluetooth Speaker$38$130Save $92
Bitty Boomers Star Wars Darth Vader with Removable Helmet Bluetooth Speaker$6$25Save $19