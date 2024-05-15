When do mid-Hudson Valley lakes open for 2024 season? See the list

To ward off the high temperatures anticipated for summer 2024, cooling off by the water in the mid-Hudson Valley will be a go-to for residents, but when are the lakes opening this year?

With many options in the region, it won't be a long drive to beat the heat, and the majority of lakes are planning to open very soon.

Take a look below to see when the public lakes will open this summer, and find ones that are nearest to you.

When will lakes open in Dutchess, Columbia, Greene counties?

Beekman Recreation Park, 49 Recreation Center Road, Hopewell Junction: Open June 26 through Labor Day from 1-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 1-8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Season and daily passes will be available.

Freedom Lake, 212 Skidmore Road, Pleasant Valley: The lake opens May 25. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 25-27, June 1-2, June 8-9 and June 15-16, weather permitting, then daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 19 through Sept. 2. Only residents from town of LaGrange or eligible non-residents — those from Beekman, East Fishkill, Pleasant Valley, Poughkeepsie, Union Vale and Wappinger — are able to hold season passes, and day passes are only available to LaGrange residents. For more information, see lagrangeny.gov.

Lake Taghkanic State Park, 1528 Route 82, Ancram: Just outside Dutchess in Columbia County, Lake Taghkanic will open on weekends starting May 25 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and daily starting June 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. There is a vehicle entrance fee upon arrival. For more information, call 518-851-3631 or see parks.ny.gov.

Lakeside Park, 2 Lakeside Drive, Pawling: The tentative waterfront hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends only from May 25 to June 28 and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily starting June 29 through Sep. 2. For more information on water equipment use, beach policies, day pass pricing, membership pricing and family plans for Pawling residents only, see pawlingny.myrec.com.

Red Wing Lake, 11 Old Farm Road, Hopewell Junction: This lake is open to Town of East Fishkill residents and non-residents from bordering towns including Beekman, Fishkill, Lagrange, Pawling and Wappingers. Red Wing Lake will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 25-27, June 1-2, June 8-9 for their preseason. The lake will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 15 to Sep. 2. Season passes must be purchased in advance and daily passes will be available for purchase for residents in the towns listed above, with proof of residency required. For more information, see eastfishkillny.myrec.com.

Taconic State Park, Copake Falls Area, 253 Route 344, Copake Falls: Located in Greene County, the park's swimming season will begin with weekends and holidays only from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 25 to June 28. The park will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 28 to Sep. 2. There is a $8 vehicle entrance fee. See parks.ny.gov for more information.

Taconic State Park, Rudd Pond, 59 Rudd Drive, Millerton: The swimming beach will be open from Memorial Day through Labor Day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., but there is no lifeguard on duty. A $7 vehicle entry fee will be collected on weekends only. See parks.ny.gov for more information.

Wilcox Memorial Park, 1737 Rte. 199 Stanfordville: The swimming lake will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Monday; swimming, lake operations and splash pad use is dependent on staffing, weather and water quality. For more information, see dutchessny.gov and for updates on opening dates, see facebook.com/DutchessCountyParks/.

When will lakes open in Ulster County?

Belleayre Beach, 24 Lake St, Pine Hill: Opening weekend is June 15-16, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The beach will be tentatively open June 17-21. From June 22 through Sept. 2, Belleayre will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays (closed on Tuesday) and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. For more information on beach rules, entrance fees, rentals, activities, contact information and directions, check out their website, belleayre.com/todo/belleayre-beach/.

Minnewaska State Park Preserve, 5281 Route 44-55, Kerhonkson: The beaches at Lake Minnewaska and Lake Awosting are open June 17 through Labor Day, and the preserve park hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. There is a $10 vehicle entry fee. Note there are hikes to get to both beaches from the Minnewaska Visitor Center. Check out parks.ny.gov/parks/minnewaska for more information or call 845-255-0752.

When will lakes open in Orange County?

Lake Tiorati Beach, Harriman State Park, 2300 Seven Lakes Drive, Southfields: Swimming hours for the 2024 season start May 25. Open weekends and holidays only through June 16, swimming hours during that time are 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Then they are open from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on weekends and holidays from June 17 to Aug. 18. The final session is open from 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Aug. 18 to Sep. 2 on weekends and holidays only. For more information on the park, directions, fee and rates, as well as maps, see parks.ny.gov.

Greenwood Lake Beach, Foot of Windermere Ave., Greenwood Lake: Greenwood Lake Beach is opening Memorial Day weekend for weekends only and will be operating from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until mid-June, when the lake will be open daily through Labor Day, Sep. 2. Preseason pricing for passes are available until May 31. Note, only residents from the Town of Warwick, which includes the villages of Greenwood Lake, Florida and Warwick, as well as the hamlets — Amity, Bellvale, Edenville, Greenwood Forest Farms, Little York, New Milford, Pine Island and Sterling Forest — are able to hold season passes. Day passes are only available to Greenwood Lake residents. For more information, see villageofgreenwoodlake.org/waterfront-park/.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: See opening dates for Minnewaska, Greenwood and other Hudson Valley lakes