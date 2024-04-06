A Microwave Is The Only Tool You Need To Make Mouthwatering Smoked Salt

Salt is an indispensable ingredient in any culinary pursuit, be it savory or sweet, a simple seared protein, a soup or stew, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and it's even a critical element in your sweets. It functions in so many ways, from simply adding or boosting flavor to helping preserve or brine ingredients. It helps us achieve epicurean excellence, and without it, we'd be lost. Given how much salt we all use on a regular basis, there's always an opportunity to add more flavor to your food. Many worthwhile specialty salt varieties have emerged, from black truffle to espresso, and even red wine-infused. But smoked salt is especially delicious, as it can add a dimension to your food that suggests its been flame-grilled or wood-fired, no combustion necessary.

Plus, to make this near-magical, entirely obsession-worthy seasoning at home, you don't need to put in a ton of time or go out an buy any fancy equipment like a smoker. With minimal effort and a quick trip to the grocery store, you can create memorable smoked salt right in your microwave. All it takes is a bit of technical finesse and the right ingredients, and you'll be leveling up your cooking game in no time.

Making Your Smoky Microwaved Salt

It's entirely possible to use a proper smoker to make your own homemade salt if you happen to have one, but for those who haven't made that investment, the microwave, that classic kitchen appliance present in so many homes, can easily get the job done. Liquid smoke is exactly what it sounds like — it's the vapors from smoking hardwood, which have been captured and converted into an intensely flavored liquid that adds that a dose of smoky flavor wherever you choose to apply it.

To make smoked salt in your microwave, you're basically using it as a dehydrator. By taking liquid smoke and mixing it together with some kosher salt, then spreading it out in a layer on a plate and zapping it for a couple of minutes, you're evaporating the liquid part and what is left behind is gastronomic gold. A good ratio is 2 teaspoons of liquid smoke for every cup of salt. Just be sure to stop periodically while it's spinning to stir things up and make sure it can evaporate evenly. From there, once your smoked salt has cooled and dried, you can keep this stuff on hand indefinitely, as long as you store it in an air-tight container that will protect it from humidity and moisture.

Serving Your Smoked Salt

Smoky flavor is such a fun addition to so many dishes, and this infused salt brings that subtle touch in the simplest way. A natural application for this homemade seasoning is faux barbecue, like adding a campfire-like savoriness to brisket or enhancing the smoked paprika in a batch of Instant Pot BBQ pulled pork.

Given that liquid smoke is the secret that takes your hot sauce to a new level, you can pair this salt with dishes that already utilize your favorite spicy condiment like traditional oven-baked Buffalo wings. The deeply flavored ingredient will also bring depth to your breakfast when you sprinkle it on scrambled or fried eggs, or your side dishes, from home fries to warm, buttered toast.

Don't sleep on smoked salt cocktails, either. Your mezcal margarita will reach new heights, and your bloody mary will be moodier and more complex by rimming the glass with a layer of the stuff before serving. Thanks to this quick and easy method for making smoked salt in the microwave, you can be sure you have some on hand for super flavorful, smoky dishes in a dash.

