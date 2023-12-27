Michael Kors Taps Chinese Actor and Singer JC-T as Greater China Brand Ambassador

Michael Kors has tapped Chinese actor and singer JC-T as the luxury fashion brand’s Greater China brand ambassador.

The 33-year-old performer will be featured in upcoming campaigns for the brand with additional social media collaborations and appearances. According to the company, JC-T’s cool sensibility, along with his “talent, style and powerful stage presence epitomize the energy and chic of the Michael Kors brand.”

More from WWD

The performer, who has starred in hit TV series, has also topped music charts. He has appeared in such TV roles as Sima Zhao in “The Advisors Alliance,” and Cao Pi in “Secret of the Three Kingdoms,” and will be featured as Gu Yun in the upcoming “Winner is King.” A solo artist, he was previously a member of the Chinese boy band, M.I.C.

Last April, he released his first album, “Dreams.”

JC-T is Michael Kors’ Greater China brand ambassador.

“JC-T is a magnetic force when it comes to his work and his style,” said Michael Kors. “We’re thrilled to welcome him to the Michael Kors family.”

“I truly appreciate the versatile, modern and elegant designs of Michael Kors,” said JC-T. “It’s an honor to join the Michael Kors family, and I eagerly look forward to a journey filled with excitement and passion.”

In July, Kors named Dahyun, a member of the South Korean global musical group Twice, its newest global brand ambassador. She appeared in Michael Kors’ fall/holiday campaign, and will be featured in the spring campaign as well.

Best of WWD