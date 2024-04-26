Here are the Miami hotels that just made Michelin Guide’s new list. Did they get stars?

The Michelin Guide, known for awarding stars to top restaurants, is now awarding keys to top hotels.

Ten hotels in South Florida got keys, among 124 across the United States.

Here’s the list of Miami-area hotels that made the list:

South Florida’s top Michelin hotels

Porters Yandy Lopez, left, 41, and Felix Alpizar, 38, hold the door for guests as they enter the signature lobby space of the Faena Hotel which opened in 2015

▪ Mayfair House Hotel & Garden at 3000 Florida Ave. in Coconut Grove (Two keys)

▪ Faena Hotel at 3201 Collins Ave. (Two keys)

▪ Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club at 9011 Collins Ave. (Two keys)

▪ The Setai Miami Beach at 2001 Collins Ave. (Two keys)

▪ Mandarin Oriental Miami at 500 Brickell Key Dr. (One key)

▪ The Mr. C Miami in Coconut Grove at 2988 McFarlane Rd. (One key)

▪ 1 Hotel in South Beach at 2341 Collins Ave. (One key)

▪ Esme Miami Beach at 1438 Washington Ave. (One key)

▪ Hotel Greystone at 1920 Collins Ave. in Miami Beach (One key)

▪ The Betsy – South Beach at 1440 Ocean Dr. (One key)

What the Michelin hotel keys mean

Keys were awarded by a Michelin inspection team based on anonymous stays or visits. They looked for character, a warm welcome, and high level of service.

The classification system was broken down this way:

▪ Three keys, the highest rating, were given to hotels providing “an extraordinary stay.” Michelin said “it’s all about astonishment and indulgence here” and noted that it is “a destination in itself for that trip of a lifetime.”

▪ Two keys went to properties for “an exceptional stay” and hotels of “character, personality, and charm.”

▪ One key was given to places where one could find “a very special stay” and where “service always goes the extra mile and provides significantly more than similarly priced establishments.”

