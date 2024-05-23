This new Miami hotel is packed with food, a gym, even a Turkish bath. See for yourself

We got a sneak peek of the new 51-story Gale Miami Hotel & Residences.

The hotel, at 601 NE First Ave. and across from the Kaseya Center and near Port Miami, opens June 1 in downtown Miami.

Let’s take a tour:

MORE: What’s inside this new 51-story Miami hotel?

THE RESTAURANTS

Russell Galbut checks the lighting inside the dim lit steakhouse at the soon-to-open Gale Miami Hotel & Residences during a recent property preview on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

Marisa Galbut pulls back the luxurious curtain at the steakhouse inside the soon-to-open Gale Hotel and Residence during a rproperty preview on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

Russell Galbut gives a tour of the large dining area of the steakhouse at the soon-to-open Gale Hotel and Residence during a recent property preview on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

THE ROOMS

Pictured is the two-bedroom offerings at the soon-to-open Gale Miami Hotel & Residences during a recent property preview on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

Pictured is a sneak-preview of a studio luxurious studio offerings at the soon-to-open Gale Hotel and Residence during a recent property preview on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

In reach room regardless the size a pair of slippers are placed by the bed at the soon-to-open Gale Hotel and Residence during a recent property preview on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

THE TURKISH BATH

Russell Galbut gives a tour of the sauna/spa area at the soon-to-open Gale Miami Hotel & Residences during a recent property preview on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

THE AMENITIES

Guests and residents have a panoramic view of the downtown skyline as they workout in the large gym at the soon-to-open Gale Hotel and Residence during a recent property preview on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

Large windows offer a great view of the urban landscape inside the large gym at the soon-to-open Gale Miami Hotel & Residences during a recent property preview on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

Pictured is a sneak-preview of the pool deck at the soon-to-open Gale Miami Hotel & Residences during a recent property preview on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in Miami, Florida.