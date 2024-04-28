New Mexicans encouraged to participate in ‘City Nature Challenge’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City Nature Challenge has made its way back to the Albuquerque area.

Throughout the weekend, the global initiative is calling for people to take photos of plants and wildlife around the city and share them online using the iNaturalist app.

Participants are able to upload photos from around Beranalillo, Sandoval, and Valencia Counties.

The idea behind the challenge is to collect find and document all kinds of wildlife observations and to help identify sightings from other participants.

More than 400 cities across the world are participating in the ninth year of the event.

The city will be holding a public walk led by UNM Biology at the Alameda Bosque Trail parking lot at 8 a.m. and at the Candelaria Nature Preserve at 1 p.m. Sunday.

More information on the event can be found here.

