A trucker hat, bleached eyebrows and matching kilts: The Met Gala was a family affair for the Kardashian-Jenners

It was a family affair at the Met Gala for the Kardashian-Jenner sisters as all five attended for the very first time.

While Kim, Kendall and Kylie are seasoned pros, their sisters Kourtney and Khloé made their first appearances at the event on Monday. The family's matriarch Kris was also in attendance, making a point to wait at the top of the famous Metropolitan Museum of Art stairs to see all of her daughters in action.

Kourtney and fiancé Travis Barker were the first to make it to the top after posing in coordinated Thom Browne looks. Despite it being the Poosh founder's debut at the event, she was calm, cool and collected while chatting with friend La La Anthony during Vogue's live coverage.

Barker and Kardashian wore coordinated looks by Thom Browne. (Photo: Getty Images)

"We’re just having fun," Kourtney said before explaining her "deconstructed version" of Barker's outfit. "I honestly didn’t really think about [the theme]. But yeah I feel like this is like it and mine’s like falling, dripping off of him."

The eldest sister's look certainly wasn't the most shocking of the night, as Kylie took to the carpet in an Off-White wedding gown paired with a white trucker hat and veil, which was met with confusion on social media.

Kylie arrived in a gown by Off-White. (Photo: Getty Images)

"Why would she do this?" someone commented on an Instagram post of the look.

Kendall followed in a black gown by Prada that seemingly matched the glamour of her younger sister's. Kendall's, however, featured a see-through bodice and glam that included bleached eyebrows.

Kendall wore Prada on the red carpet. (Photo: Getty Images)

Khloé, the other newbie, trailed her sisters and spoke with Anthony to recap her first experience walking the steps. She also mentioned that her Moschino look was created in just ten days.

"I feel good. It’s a much shorter carpet than I thought. Still it’s so scary but it’s fabulous. And I’m so excited to be here," Khloé said. "I need a glass of champagne, so that’s what I’m mainly looking forward to. And I just had to be part of this experience."

Story continues

Khloé made her Met Gala debut in Moschino. (Photo: Getty Images)

The four sisters made sure to get some group photos at the top of the stairs to commemorate the moment before Kim appeared separately with boyfriend Pete Davidson while wearing Marilyn Monroe's dress. Before she closed out the carpet, Kourtney made mention of her sister's special arrangements.

"We were standing down there with all the sisters except for Kim," Kourtney told Anthony. "You know she has to get dressed in a secret dressing room."

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.