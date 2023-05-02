Met Gala 2023 red carpet trends: bows, pearls, bridal and more

From left to right: Quinta Brunson, Karen Elson, Liu Wen and Emily Blunt at the Met Gala. (Photo: Getty)

And just like that, the 2023 Met Gala came and went, and the famous and fashionable truly showed up and showed out for this year's theme: "In honor of Karl Lagerfeld."

From extravagant bows and oversized flowers to bridal-inspired gowns and pearl detailing: Here are the standout trends from fashion's biggest night.

Here come the brides

Bridal gowns were a source of fashion inspiration for this year's Met Gala.(Photo: Getty)

Many of this year's attendees seemed to draw inspiration from bridal couture for their looks, opting for all-white ensembles that could seamlessly make the transition from Met Gala stairs to the nearest chapel. This is a fitting tribute to Lagerfeld, who was known for his couture shows that always closed out with a "Chanel bride."

Mothers of pearl

Kim Kardashian, Lizzo, Phoebe Bridgers, and Michaela Coel all rocked pearls at this year's gala.(Photo: Getty)

It was also a big night for pearls at this year's gala. The gem served as an homage to the late designer who displayed a penchant for the biological wonders throughout his career. Lizzo, Michaela Coel and Phoebe Bridges all incorporated them into their outfits for the evening. Kim Kardashian's highly-anticipated look was also a nod to Lagerfeld's use of pearls. But in true Kardashian fashion, she took it a step further with a custom Schiaparelli look made from over 50,000 pearls that took over 1,000 hours to create.

Flower power

Camellias are a totem of the Chanel brand. (Photo: Getty)

Like tweed and the double-C logo, camellias are a hallmark of the Chanel brand, which Lagerfeld worked with from 1983 until his death in 2019. As such, it is no surprise that the small flower — a mainstay of the brand's designs and packaging — was on full display at the night's event. Liu Wen, Quinta Brunson and Emily Blunt all incorporated the iconic flower into their looks for the evening.

Rihanna, who arrived fashionably late, wearing a white-hot look designed by Valentino. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Rihanna, a late arrival, was possibly the most white-hot of them all though with her custom Valentino gown and cape.

Tied with a bow

Bows were an accessory of choice for this year's Met Gala (Photo: Getty)

Bows, a mainstay of Chanel runways, were another source of inspiration for this year's attendees. Starlets such as Nicole Kidman, Emily Ratajkowski, Sydney Sweeney and Emily Blunt all incorporated bows into their looks, fashioning them in both their hair and clothes. Actress Daisy Edgar Jones took a more symbolic approach, opting for a two-piece set with bows enmeshed on the top and bottom.

Pink was the color of the night

The color pink was very popular at this year's Met Gala. (Photo: Getty)

Lagerfeld once said, "Think pink but don't wear it." However the light hue was still present in many of Lagerfeld's designs as well as the Met Gala carpet. Stars like Ashley Graham, Naomi Campbell, Grace Elizabeth and Kate Moss all rocked various hues of the Barbie-esque shade.

Black and white

Karl Lagerfeld famously wore black and white clothing. (Photo: Getty)

Perhaps one of the most common associations between The House of Chanel and Lagerfeld himself: a black-and-white color palette. Beyond being an integral part of the brand's style, Lagerfeld was known to almost exclusively follow a uniform of a white button-down, black tie and fingerless gloves.

Olivia Rodrigo, Janelle Monáe and Michelle Yeoh all sported black-and-white looks. But rapper Cardi B took her homage a step further, opting for a gray hair look, likely inspired by the late designer's powdered ponytail.

