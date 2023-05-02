Met Gala 2023: Gisele's vintage look, Choupettes, pregnancy reveals and more

Gisele Bundchen arrived solo at the 2023 Met Gala in a vintage Chanel dress. (Photo: Getty Images)

Pregnancy reveals, solo debuts and appearances from Karl Lagerfeld's favorite feline friend made the 2023 Met Gala about much more than just fashion. Here are the biggest takeaways from fashion's biggest night.

Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen walked the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art alone for the first time since her debut with Brady in 2008. The pair finalized their divorce last October.

The supermodel gave a nod to her last solo appearance at the event, which was in 2006, with a look that she had previously worn around that same time.

"This dress is vintage Chanel. I wore this dress I think 2006 or 2007 in an editorial with [Lagerfeld]. I wore the same dress," Bündchen shared in an interview with Lala Anthony for Vogue, referencing her long see-through dress embellished with vertical white-sequin stripes paired with a white feather cape. When it came time to pick a dress, she knew that it would be "the one."

Vintage references

Lipa borrowed a dress previously worn by Claudia Schiffer. (Photo: Getty Images)

Dua Lipa wore vintage Chanel, which was previously worn by supermodel Claudia Schiffer. It’s a 1992 full bride dress. Chanel by Karl, of course. And it’s been on my mood boards forever," Lipa explained. "The patrimony at Chanel was very kind and allowed me to borrow it for tonight. It’s a big dream come true for me, so I’m very happy."

Nicole Kidman also re-wore a dress from a former Chanel campaign, foreshadowing the nostalgic moment with a video clip on Instagram. "Running to The Met," she captioned the post, which featured her running in the pink tulle and feather gown from a Chanel No. 5 commercial shot in 2004. In her red carpet interview, Kidman clarified that it was in fact the same dress that was worn in the advertisement. "I have the sketches when [Lagerfeld] was drawing it and then we fitted it. I remember fitting it repeatedly," she said. "If you take care of [Chanel dresses] and love them, they are timeless. To be able to wear the same thing 20 years later and it still holds."

Penelope Cruz had Chanel re-create a dress from Lagerfeld's 1998 Spring/Summer collection with the brand, while Margot Robbie wore a remake of a dress originally made for and worn by Cindy Crawford in 1993.

Olivia Wilde and Maude Apatow worked with Chloé to create custom gowns inspired by a couple of Lagerfeld's original designs for that fashion house. Wilde went for a white and gold look featuring a 1983 violin design, while Apatow wore a black dress with cutouts and a familiar arrow detailing.

Emily Ratajowski was even inspired by Lagerfeld's famous Chanel designs as she arrived in a Tory Burch dress featuring quilting that matched that of Chanel handbags.

Stars dressed as Choupette

Doja Cat and Jared Leto dressed as Lagerfeld's beloved cat. (Photo: Getty Images)

Doja Cat was the first to pay homage to Lagerfeld's famous cat, who unfortunately didn't attend the event in New York. The singer was covered by umbrellas as she made her way from her hotel to the car in an effort to remain unseen before the red carpet. She revealed her Oscar de la Renta look and cat-like prosthetics once she arrived at the museum.

Another star arrived incognito, wearing a costume to resemble the late designer's furry feline. Moments after being led onto the red carpet in full gear, Jared Leto appeared from underneath the massive cat head.

Lil Nas X at the 2023 Met Gala. (Photo: Getty Images)

Lil Nas X also channeled his inner animal as he arrived in nothing but paint, pearls and gems covering his body. The rapper's bejeweled whiskers and his "meow" response to interview questions seemed to confirm his look's inspiration.

Pregnancy reveals

Serena Williams and Karlie Kloss had big news to share. (Photo: Getty Images)

Karlie Kloss was thrilled to introduce her "plus one" as she stepped onto the red carpet to debut a baby bump. "This is the first time that I’m also sharing my news so it’s very special," she told Vogue correspondent Emma Chamberlain on the carpet, confirming the pending arrival of her second child with husband Joshua Kushner. "I was pregnant last time during the pandemic, so I didn’t leave my sweatpants. So this is the first time I’m actually on a red carpet pregnant and it’s a super special moment."

Serena Williams also shared that she and husband Alexis Ohanian are expecting their second child, as they stepped onto the carpet in Gucci. "There’s three of us here," Williams said.

