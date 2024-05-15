This new Meridian restaurant says it’s the first of its kind in the Treasure Valley

Another chicken joint sounds like the last thing greater Boise needs.

But a new contender in Meridian will attempt to separate itself from the fried competition.

Describing itself as “the first rotisserie chicken restaurant in the valley,” Chicken Delite plans to open Wednesday, May 15, according to its Instagram page. The Mediterranean concept is in a former Qdoba space at 3319 N. Eagle Road, just north of the intersection with Ustick Road. (A more appropriate way to describe the location? Kitty-corner from franchise chain Dave’s Hot Chicken across Eagle Road.)

An independently owned operation with California roots, Chicken Delite stresses health-conscious noshing. Its online marketing is filled with ChatGPT-sounding language such as “Chicken Delite is not just a restaurant; it’s a Healthy Lifestyle establishment, bringing this innovative concept to the Valley of Idaho.”

Still, everything boils down to the food, right?

Chicken is the focus at the newest restaurant to open in Meridian.

The rotisserie bird comes in four flavors, according to the menu: original (lightly seasoned), spicy, basil and ginger. The orders are served with two sides, plus pita bread and garlic sauce. The original is $26.65 for a whole bird, $16.65 for half and $13.65 for a quarter. You’ll pay a buck or two more for the other flavors. If you order rotisserie chicken a la carte, with no sides and pita, it’s a bit cheaper.

Sides include choices such as falafel, hummus, baked potato, Greek coleslaw and rice.

The menu also features a wide variety of salads ranging from Caesar ($12.75) and chicken Caesar ($15.75) to Asian chicken ($16.75), Greek ($15.75) and tabbouleh ($15.75).

Chicken alfredo and spicy chicken pastas go for $16.75. Chicken Delite also serves chicken, gyro and falafel wraps for between 10 and 11 bucks. There also are a couple of soups, three types of french fries (mmm, garlic fries) — and baklava or a brownie for dessert.

Customers can dine on-site or grab takeout. The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.