The Menendez Brothers’s Murder Mansion in Beverly Hills Just Sold for $17 Million

It is perhaps one of the most infamous homes in true crime history. But for all the darkness that surrounds it, the Los Angeles mansion where Erik and Lyle Menendez murdered their parents today bears no remnant of the grisly crime for which it is known. Lavish and well-maintained, the Mediterranean-style mansion sits behind carefully clipped hedges and sycamore trees on a lovely, sunny street in the Beverly Hills Flats neighborhood.

The home’s macabre history also failed to scare well-heeled buyers away. After putting it up for sale at the end of last year, longtime owner Samuel Delug has just unloaded the place for exactly $17 million—a discount off the nearly $20 million ask, but still more than quadruple what the local businessman paid for the house back in 2001. The new owners, per records, are the Lahijanis, a wealthy Iranian family based in Beverly Hills.

Inside, the palatial home boasts a two-story foyer with limestone floors, a wood-paneled billiard room, a living room with Palladian windows and a den with a wet bar. It was in that very den, as many true crime aficionados know, where wealthy businessman Jose Menendez and his wife Kitty were shot dead with a pair of 12-gauge shotguns in August 1989.

The Menendez family had been renting the Beverly Hills house while they waited for construction on their dream home in Calabasas to be finished, and the resulting publicity generated by the murders catapulted the house into the international spotlight. In 1993, the 90210 manse was bought by Murder, She Wrote co-creator William Link, who sold the place in 2001 to Delug.

Built in 1927 but radically remodeled in the 1970s and again in the mid 1980s, the Mediterranean-style mansion also offers seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms in about 9,000 square feet of living space, all of it set on a half-acre lot with a backyard swimming pool and detached guesthouse.

Other notable home amenities include backyard rose gardens, a wine cellar with a tasting room, a wood-paneled office,and an enormous primary bedroom with black-and-gold carpeting, plus dual bathrooms and dual showroom closets. The two-story guesthouse contains an upstairs bedroom with a private balcony, plus an attached one-car garage accessed via a discreet alleyway that runs behind the property.

Amy Vertun of Rodeo Realty held the listing; Jordana Leigh, also of Rodeo Realty, repped the buyers.

