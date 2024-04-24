Memphis has one of the most unique playgrounds in the U.S., see where it ranks
Of the most unique playgrounds in the United States, one lives here in Memphis.
Mental Floss, an American magazine, recently came out with a list of "11 of the Most Unique Playgrounds in the U.S." This list included famous spots like the City Museum in St. Louis and some Tennessee favorites from Memphis and Chattanooga.
Here is what Mental Floss had to say about the most unique parks in the country.
What are the most unique parks in Tennessee?
According to Mental Floss, there are two especially unique parks in Tennessee.
The first is right here in Memphis and was only recently introduced to the city. The Life on the River Playground in Tom Lee Park is the most unique park in Tennessee.
The list notes the inclusion of the Mississippi River's ecosystem with, "Oversized otter slides, a climbable salamander surrounded by a turreted trio of faux-cypress trees, a caterpillar to crawl through, and a sturgeon-themed play structure."
Also in Tennessee is the Little Debbie Park in Collegedale, Tennessee outside of Chattanooga. The park is themed off of sugary desert treats which landed it a spot on the list.
"With play structures modeled after Nutty Buddies, Cosmic Brownies, and Oatmeal Creme Pies, the Chattanooga-area park sits on land donated by the McKee Foods, the company that makes Little Debbie products, among other delicious treats," Mental Floss says.
What are the most unique playgrounds in the United States?
According to the list, Domino Park Playground in Brooklyn, New York is the most unique park in the United States. The playground was built at the site of an old sugar refinery and sits on the waterfront. The playground takes children through the process of making sugar as an homage to the site it's located at.
