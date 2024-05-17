Memorial Day road trip? Some of the best RV, glamping destinations are close to Brevard

An estimated 43.8 million travelers are expected to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend traveling 50 miles or more, according to AAA.

Lucky for Space Coast residents, two of the top luxury RV and glamping destinations in the country are within easy driving distance from Brevard County.

USA Today 10Best released its list of the best luxury RV resorts in the country and the top spot went to a central Florida destination. Also published was the 10 best glamping spots in the US, where a central Florida location also got a mention.

Best luxury RV resort in the US is right here in central Florida

Camp Margaritaville RV Resort & Cabana Cabins in Auburndale earned the top spot on the USA Today 10Best list for luxury RV resorts.

“Their oversized sites have plenty of room to accommodate all RV sizes and include full hookups, free Wi-Fi and cable access, a charcoal grill, and a picnic table,” according to USA Today 10Best. “Each week, the resort features live music and entertainment with delicious food trucks and fun activities for all family members.”

What other luxury RV resorts made the USA Today 10Best list?

No. 2: Motorcoach Country Club – Indio, California

No. 3: Firefly Resort – Fredericksburg, Texas

No. 4: Las Vegas Motorcoach Resort – Las Vegas

No. 5: Normandy Farms – Foxboro, Massachusetts

No. 6: Camp Fimfo Texas Hill Country – New Braunfels, Texas

No. 7: Dark Sky RV Campground – Kanab, Utah

No. 8: The Waves RV Resort – Naples, Florida

No. 9: Bluewater Key RV Resort – Key West

No. 10: Little Arrow Outdoor Resort – Townsend, Tennessee

Best glamping locations in the country include a spot close to Brevard

The luxe teepees come with your personal concierge service, morning coffee delivered to you and a campfire lit nightly by the staff.

Glamping, also known as glamorous camping, has gained popularity in recent years. It allows campers to experience the beauty of the outdoors with some of the comforts of home, like indoor plumbing and air conditioning.

USA Today 10Best awarded Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo the No. 5 spot. Located south of Kissimmee, this dude ranch gives guests the option of glamping in luxury tents complete with bathrooms, beds and air conditioning. The property offers a live rodeo, horseback riding and other camping activities.

What other glamping locations made the USA Today 10Best list?

No. 1: Sky Ridge Yurts – Bryson City, North Carolina

No. 2: Beaver Island Retreat – Beaver Island, Michigan

No. 3: Piney River Ranch – Vail, Colorado

No. 4: Treebones Resort – Big Sur, California

No. 5: Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo – River Ranch, Florida

No. 6: Nomad Ridge at The Wilds – Cumberland, Ohio

No. 7: Little Arrow Outdoor Resort – Townsend, Tennessee

No. 8: The Destination – Dadeville, Alabama

No. 9: The Resort at Paws Up – Greenough, Montana

No. 10: Borealis Basecamp – Fairbanks, Alaska

Spitzer is a Trending Reporter. She can be reached at MSpitzer@Floridatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Memorial Day roadtrip? These RV, glamping places among the best