The 40+ best Memorial Day 2023 TV sales to shop — Sony, Samsung, LG and more
It's the last weekend in May. Temps are climbing and there's lots of fun in the sun to be had. But as summer comes roaring at us, remember there'll be lots of days when you'd rather not brave those UV rays. There's the NBA finals, the heart of baseball season and a gazillion streaming services chockablock with new releases at the ready. In other words: You'll want to make sure your TV game is tight. And guess what? Memorial Day weekend is prime time for landing a new set at a killer price. Retailers — including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target — have come out swinging with some serious savings. Just take a look at this 75-inch behemoth, available for just $578, or save more than $700 on this gorgeous Sony OLED. The deals only last until stock runs out, so shop now!
Not only interested in TVs? There are also incredible deals on tech, as well as Apple products, video games, and more.
Insignia 24-inch Fire TV
Vizio 24-inch Smart TV
TCL 32-inch LED Roku Smart TV
Hisense 32-inch HD LED LCD Roku Smart TV
Onn 24-inch HD LED Roku Smart TV$88 $138Save $50
Insignia 32-inch Class Fire TV$90 $150Save $60
Toshiba 32-inch Smart Fire TV$110 $160Save $50
Amazon Fire TV 32-inch$150 $200Save $50
Sony 32-inch 720p HDR$298 $370Save $72
The best 40 to 49-inch Memorial Day TV sales
Hisense 40-inch Roku Smart TV
Vizio 40-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV
Amazon 43-inch Fire TV
Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series$200 $250Save $50
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4K Smart TV$260 $370Save $110
Insignia 43-inch Fire TV$190 $300Save $110
Sony 48-inch A90K OLED TV$1,398 $1,500Save $102
The best 50- to 58-inch Memorial Day TV sales
Hisense 50-Inch HDR 4K UHD Roku Smart TV
Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame
Hisense 58-inch LCD Roku Smart TV
Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV$268 $360Save $92
TCL 50-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV$298 $450Save $152
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4K Smart TV$310 $470Save $160
LG 55" 4K UHD webOS Smart TV$368 $448Save $80
Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series$470 $550Save $80
Sony OLED 55-inch Bravia XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV$1,298 $2,000Save $702
Hisense 58" 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV$268 $338Save $70
The best 65-inch Memorial Day TV sales
LG 65-inch OLED Smart TV
Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV
Hisense 65" 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV$378 $498Save $120
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni 4K UHD Smart TV$600 $760Save $160
Samsung 65" 4K UHD HDR Smart TV$648 $800Save $152
The best 70-inch and up Memorial Day TV sales
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Smart TV
Hisense 75" Roku Smart TV
Sony 85 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV
LG 86-inch webOS Smart TV
Vizio 75-Inch P-Series Smart TV$1,200 $2,000Save $800
Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV$800 $1,050Save $250
Vizio 75" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV$628 $989Save $361
