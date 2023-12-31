Ever since Kimberly Guilfoyle posted that viral Christmas pic of nearly everyone in the family, people have been trying to dissect every part they can. When it first came out, everyone was wondering where Melania Trump was (and that mystery was solved quickly when people found the heartbreaking reason why). People noticed many of Donald Trump’s children and their attire, but one detail has people still befuddled.

Melania and Donald’s son Barron Trump has remained a bit on the private side, unlike his half-siblings. He’s rarely been seen in the public eye since Donald left the White House, and many say it’s because Melania has stayed so protective of her son. However, as many people saw, he was in the new photo, and sources explained why.

Sources told the New York Post that Guilfoyle “would never have posted the photo without [Melania’s] permission,” meaning Melania may be starting to be okay with her son being in the public eye.

The same sources added that Barron’s appearance is another “step toward him gaining a higher public profile.” He’ll be 18 and entering college soon, so he can make more of his own decisions. Many have wondered what the youngest Trump child will do: will he stay in the private eye or step into the public eye like the rest of his siblings?

If this photo is indicative of anything that’s to come, it seems Barron may follow his siblings, and Melania may be approving this next step.

Insiders told the Irish Times, which resurfaced by 1945, that Melania had been mainly focusing on making sure her son Barron had a great future, and maybe this appearance was a strategic move, after all. “Cloistered behind the gates of her three homes, she sticks to a small circle… Buther most ardent pursuit is a personal campaign: helping her son, Barron, with his college search,” the insider said.

For those who don’t know, Melania and Donald wed in 2005, and on March 20, 2006, Melania gave birth to their son, Barron William Trump.

