Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hold hands in new photos taken 3 days before Queen Elizabeth II's death

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, pictured here in June, are seen leaving a service honoring the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. (Photo: Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

New images of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, taken just days before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, have been released.

Photographer Misan Harriman posted a pair of images of the couple on Monday to his Instagram — one in black-and-white and the other in color — showing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 38 and 41, moments before attending the opening ceremony of the One Young World Summit in Manchester on Sept. 5.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away three days later, on Sept. 8.

While attending the summit, which aims to empower young leaders around the world, the couple participated in a roundtable about gender equality and inclusion. Markle also gave the keynote address — her first speech in England since she and Harry stepped back from their senior royal roles in March 2020.

"It's very nice to be back in the U.K., and it's very nice to be back with all of you at One World," Markle began her speech. When recalling her first attendance at the summit in 2014, she revealed that she felt "overwhelmed" at the time, sitting next to world leaders, humanitarians and activists that she long admired.

The duchess went to say that she was "probably a lot like each of you" when she first attended the summit, describing herself as "young, ambitious, advocating for the things I deeply and profoundly believed in."

"Have any of you today so far had that feeling, that pinch-me moment, where you just go, 'How am I here?'" she asked the crowd. "It's a lot, and at that dinner, there were about 20 to 30 of us counselors, and there I was, the girl from Suits," she said with a laugh.

"I am thrilled that my husband is able to join me here this time, to be able to see and witness firsthand my respect for this organization and all that it provides and accomplishes," she added. “One Young World has been an integral part of my life for so many years before I met him, so to meet again here on U.K. soil with him by my side makes it all feel full circle."

Harriman also shared photos of the couple taking part in the roundtable on his Instagram on Friday.

"It was a wonderful atmosphere earlier this month at the roundtable discussion about gender equality hosted by @oneyoungworld in Manchester," he captioned the photo, showing the couple in good spirits.

A few days after the summit kicked off, Harry paid tribute to his "Granny" in a statement released after her death, thanking her for the "sound advice" he received over the years.

"In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen — and in mourning her loss — we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty," Harry wrote on the Archewell website. "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'"

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my commander in chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," he continued. "I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over."

"And as it comes to first meetings," he concluded, "we now honor my father in his new role as King Charles III.Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile.We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."

