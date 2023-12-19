Meghan Markle loves this skin-care line — and it's at its lowest price of the year at Amazon
It's not just the Duchess of Sussex: Reviewers over 50 say Tatcha's Water Cream transforms their skin.
I write a lot about skin and skin creams and celebrities who enjoy skin creams. In fact, just yesterday, I wrote about Jennifer Aniston's skin-care preferences, which include the very brand I'm about to discuss today. It's Tatcha, it's excellent and according to both a scene from her 2022 Netflix documentary and an interview in Allure, Meghan Markle is also a fan.
Specifically, there's a scene in Harry & Meghan where she is seen chatting up longtime makeup artist Daniel Martin while he preps her for an event. On the table in front of them is Tatcha's famous Water Cream, a product from the Japanese brand that's been so beloved for so long it's reached a kind of cult status. And today on Amazon there's a coupon that drops the price to $61, which makes it gettable and giftable — just in time for the holidays.
This award-winning, highly-rated, longtime consumer favorite is a bestseller for a reason: It's clinically proven to increase skin hydration, reducing fine lines and making skin instantly softer and dewier whenever you use it.
Why is this a good holiday deal?
This premium cream rarely goes on sale, but right now an on-page coupon brings the price down to the lowest we've seen it drop all year long — $61 (down from $72). Now's the time to pounce if you want your skin to bounce at all the holiday get-togethers. It'll even arrive in time to get it under the tree.
Why do I need this?
Listen, I get it. It might feel strange to purchase something just because some lady writing a story on the internet saw it on a famous person's beauty counter. But Markle's love for Tatcha's Water Cream is not the only reason this high-quality cream is worthy of your hard-earned cash. It's ultra-hydrating but not at all greasy. It has a silky texture that absorbs quickly without leaving behind a sticky residue or pilling, which is a common problem with even the most expensive products. The Water Cream is a luxurious face moisturizer updated for the modern age — less thick and gloopy and more velvety and refined. It also works well to prime skin under makeup while additionally softening fine lines and reducing the appearance of pores. In other words? It's great.
What reviewers say
"Seriously, try it," said one super-fan, "I never knew what a moisturizer should feel like until I tried this. It quenches the skin yet you can still feel it breathe. I do think it’s worth the $ when a little goes a long way."
Another happy reviewer reports: "Hydration is the name of the game, and this cream delivers in spades. My skin, which was once prone to dryness, now feels plump, supple and revitalized."
Yet another remarked on the effect the cream had on her skin: "Love this product — it does make a difference in the appearance of your skin. Does not take weeks to notice. Stuff is amazing."
And over on the Tatcha site, women in their 50s, 60s and beyond can't stop raving about the Water Cream, like in this five-star review: "I am 61 years old and I've used many moisturizers, hydrators and I've got to say The Water Cream is the best! I received a jar as a gift, tried it and fell in love with it. Not heavy, not greasy, very lightweight, adsorbs very quickly. My face feels silky smooth after applying just a tiny amount. Absolutely love it!"
Many reviewers remarked on how a little of the Water Cream went a long way making the overall price-per-use worth the cost.
Another Markle pick: This skin-smoothing exfoliator, which is currently marked down at Amazon in three skin-type-specific formulas:
If you'd like to complement the cream with another Tatcha product, this rice polish is also a beloved favorite. Markle once told Allure that she loves it because "it just sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation.”
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
