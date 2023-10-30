Megan Fox's XXL Red Coffin Nails Represent for the Goth "IT" Girls

Honestly, it wouldn't be Halloween if Megan Fox didn't show up and show out in some sort of fashion. The star continues her era of donning the fiercest shade of red, and this time, instead of her hair, we're focused on the XXL manicure.

Over the weekend, Megan Fox along with her hubby Machine Gun Kelly made a statement at Casamigos' 2023 Halloween Party in Los Angeles. The couple, dressed in matching Kill Bill-inspired costumes, looked absolutely stunning. It's no surprise that Megan Fox stole the show once again with her fierce red manicure, adding the perfect finishing touch to her look.

Fox's XXL coffin nails were beautifully styled by celebrity manicurist Brittney Boyce, who used Arctic Fox's Nail Polish in the shade "Poison." The deep red shade perfectly complemented the faux blood dripping from her eyes. In addition, Fox and Kelly chose a combination of black nail art designs on top of the fiery red base polish. For the nail art, Boyce added snakes, moons and upside-down and other goth references that are perfect for Halloween.

Fox shows clearly that red nails aren't just for Halloween, but they're for the IT Girls. And that's on period.