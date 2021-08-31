Megan Fox wears daring cutout look to the grocery store: 'Let's talk about it'

Megan Fox even makes running errands look good.

On Monday, the 35-year-old actress shared photos of the outfit she wore to get groceries — and it's certainly not your typical errands running look. Rather, the mom of three rocked a neon green bodysuit with a cutout that showed off her torso. She paired the one-piece with jeans bleached with a pebble pattern and a matching jacket.

"This is how I go to Erewhon now. Let’s talk about it," she captioned the Instagram post.

And talk about it they did.

"SHE ATE THAT," a fan wrote.

"I AM IN LOVE WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS LOOK," someone said.

"GODDESS," another person added.

"How does it feel to be the hottest human on planet," a commenter wondered.

Fox, who is dating Machine Gun Kelly, has been putting lots of bold looks on display lately. Working with stylist Maeve Reilly, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star has taken on some sartorial risks with cutouts, color and more.