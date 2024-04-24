Meet the team putting the ‘color’ in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — In Colorado Springs, bright bursts of color can be spotted in the warmer months along with beautiful blossoms, all of which is a result of months of meticulous work by the dedicated team in the city’s horticultural program.

“A lot of the plants in these greenhouses are going into the flower beds that are either on medians or near municipal buildings,” said Alex Crochet, City of Colorado Springs Horticulturist. “We’re also growing a huge amount of native plants this year, and those get distributed to various groups or the park rangers for a large revegetation project.”

A wide range of vegetation is planted in January, nurtured, and ready around mid-May to be planted in necessary locations throughout the city. At first glance, the sight of thousands of plants might be overwhelming, but it’s a testament to the dedication behind keeping Colorado Springs colorful.

“Approximately 45,000 in this greenhouse total,” Crochet said. “We’re growing about 100,000 plants. We grow perennials and native plants, annuals and then vegetables for our community centers as well.”

While the plants are in a protected greenhouse, Mother Nature still presents challenges in the journey from seed to sprout.

“Well, first of all, the wind, as we’ve been experiencing, is crazy,” Crochet explained. “You have to make sure that your plants are well-watered, when we get this kind of wind and then, of course, we’ll see snow through May.”

For southern Coloradans eager to get their garden into bloom, Crochet recommended waiting to plant until Mother’s Day or closer to the month of June.

There is a wide variety of plants being grown inside the City of Colorado Springs greenhouses ranging from native plants to vegetables to flowers.

With thousands of plants requiring care, Crochet is supported by a small team, dedicated to bringing these blossoms to life. Crochet’s passion for gardening is rooted in his youth and continues to grow in his current role.

“I’ve been doing this since I was a little boy,” Crochet said. “I was born and raised here in Colorado Springs, and I’ve been gardening with my parents and my grandparents for as long as I can remember.”

Despite being outnumbers by the number of plants under their care, this dedicated team ensures these plants go into bloom.

Before long, these plants will be visible throughout the Pikes Peak region, whether that’s adorning city buildings or lining the trails. The Springs In Bloom Program actively involves community members who are passionate about gardening, further fostering a sense of pride in the beauty of Colorado Springs.

“This year we have the 20th anniversary of the Springs In Bloom program,” Crochet said. “So that’s the volunteer program that City Horticulture runs. We work with different people throughout the city, businesses, organizations and individuals, and we grow the flowers that they take to the flower beds and maintain throughout the year… Unfortunately, this year we’re very full with volunteers, but we do hope to see the program grow in the future.”

As southern Colorado heads into the warmer months, these plants will soon be visible throughout Colorado Springs.

Months of dedication and hard work come together to bring this beauty into many corners of Colorado Springs for all ages to enjoy.

“So far this year we have given the Garden of the Gods over 500 plants for revegetation, another 500 will go to the Garden of the Gods next week,” Crochet said. “So we’re working with pretty much every single city entity that does anything with plant material and we provide that plant material for them.”

