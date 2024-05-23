Meet the local KFB Farm Markets: Kelly's Fruit Stand

May 23—Madison County is home to two of Kentucky Farm Bureau's Certified farm markets. One of those two markets sits off Eastern Bypass in Kelly's Fruit Stand.

Kelly Ratliff started the business over three decades ago while going to Eastern Kentucky University. Her first location was where the Coldstone Creamery currently is located.

After a move to the other side of the lot, she finally got the location of her dreams, which is where they are located today.

"It's such an honor," Ratliff said about being part of the fresh farm market program.

She got her start selling produce, and it just was a produce stand.

"From there, it just kind of morphed into this greenhouse type of operation," Ratliff said.

The flowers and plants stuck and became an addition to selling the produce which is on the inside of the building.

Kelly's sells all types of flowers from annuals to hanging baskets and some smaller trees (like the Japanese Maple)

On the inside, is produce from cabbage and sourdough bread and blackberry cider to peaches, apples and vegetables.

Ratliff says that everyone is appreciating gardening since COVID-19.

"[Gardening] seems to have really exploded because people had to have something to do — not just retired people, you know, it's young people. They like to grow things and pick tomatoes off the vines," she said.

Flowers and plants became part of the store shortly after the store opened and have been part of the store ever since.

Produce ranges from peaches to corn and tomatoes. The store recently has also added selling various cuts of sausage and steaks inside to go along with the produce lineup, honey, sorghum and ciders.

Kelly's Fruit Stand is located off of Eastern Bypass in front of the Big Lots and are opened 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.