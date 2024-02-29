Meet the Leaplings: Happy birthday to these Leap Day 'babies'

Stanley Stepnowski Jr of Dover is marking his 18th Leap Day birthday. He's photographed at the Delaware Children's Museum.

When Stanley Stepnowski Jr., 72, of Dover talks about having a Leap Day birthday, he immediately thinks of his grandmother, who was born on Feb. 29 as well, and his grandfather, who was born on Feb. 28.

He's also likely to tell you that he's "only 18.''

Leap Babies, you see, always know the math.

When we put the word out that we were seeking people born on Leap Day, it became clear pretty quickly that "Leaplings'' aren't shy about birthdays. In fact, they ... ahem! ... leapt the chance to celebrate, and talk about, something that makes them stand out in a crowd.

And so, last week we gathered more than two dozen Leap Year ''babies'' ranging from age 84 to age 12 at the Delaware Children's Museum to get their portraits taken and to share with us what it's like to have such a distinctive birthday. The museum treated them to free admission and birthday swag.

Here is some of what they had to say about this rare and special trait:

What do you like about having a Leap Day birthday?

Rica Walker-Davis is celebrating her 11th Leap Day birthday. She's photographed at the Delaware Children's Museum.

"It feels special when you get one.'' ~ Deborah Rowe, 52, Newark

"I love that it’s different. It makes me feel unique.'' ~ Sherri Riddle, 56, Cumberland County, New Jersey

"Being born on February 29 is useful as making all of those born on that day special. My possibly apocryphal story is that when I was a child, I told everyone that on non-Leap Years, my birthday should be celebrated on the last day of February and on the day after February 28, to assure I had two birthday celebrations. The tale was not successful. As I grow older, having fewer birthdays is some benefit since you all are aging while I am not.'' ~ John James Conly, 80, Wilmington

John Conly is celebrating his 20 leap day birthday this year. He's photographed at the Delaware Children's Museum.

"That I would be 2 years old in second grade.'' ~ Anthony Mantz, 8, Greenwood

"Being able to celebrate on the 28th and the first !!!'' ~ Stanley Stepnowski Jr., 72, Dover

"I like it because it is cool to tell my friends I am 2 years old, about to be three.'' ~ Cletus "Clay" Asante, 12

"I like having a leap year birthday because it's unique.'' ~ Judge Riley-Miloro, 16, Newark

"I like that having my birthday is unique, and people always ask me questions about when I celebrate it.'' ~ Andrew Liss, 24, Hockessin

More: Why do have Leap Day? What's a Leapling? Here is what you need to know about Feb. 29.

What is a fun way you like to celebrate your Leap birthday?

Clay Asante, 12, of Wilmington, is seeing his third Leap Day birthday. He's photographed at the Delaware Children's Museum.

"With a fun party. I'm at an age where I only celebrate Leap years.'' ~ Deborah Rowe

"I love that having this special day as a birthday has given me wonderful opportunities to meet lots of people that I would not have otherwise. I got to attend the "Martha Stewart Show'' with an audience full of Leapers. I got to meet Donna Summer because of it. I get to do special interviews like this one. I have Leaper friends whom I’ve met that feel more like family than friends. This year I’m on a cruise to the Bahamas with 68 other Leap Day babies. It’s very special when it’s Leap Day. ~ Sherri Riddle

"Cool shirts, special places, and lots of frogs." ~ Anthony Mantz

Kathleen Wilson is seeing her 16th Leap Day birthday. She's photographed at the Delaware Children's Museum.

I like to go out and eat at my favorite restaurant with my family. ~ Cletus "Clay" Asante

"I like spending my Leap Year birthday doing something special because it only happens every four years. This year is definitely special because I'll be getting my drivers license.'' ~ Judge Riley-Miloro

"When my birthday falls on an actual Leap Year, I like to celebrate my birthday for a couple days in a row to make up for the birthdays I missed the previous few years.'' ~ Andrew Liss

More: Why is leap year important? Well, it matters a whole lot to this Delaware superhero

Do you have any special memories about being a Leapster?

Deborah Rowe of Newark is celebrating her 16th Leap Day birthday. She's photographed at the Delaware Children's Museum.

"My grandmother was also born on the 29th and my grandfather was born on the 28th.''~ Stanley Stepnowski Jr., Dover, 72

"When I turned Sweet Sixteen all my friends got me gifts for a 4-year-old. Now, I'm turning 52 and my daughter is throwing me a PROPER Sweet Sixteen! Lol!'' ~ Deborah Rowe

"My parents always like to celebrate my birthday during non-Leap Years by celebrating both 02/28 AND 03/01.'' ~ Judge Riley-Miloro

Anthony Mantz is seeing just his second Leap Day birthday. He's photographed at the Delaware Children's Museum.

"I have a fun coincidence that my dad named me after the Frankie Valli song, Sherry, which is 2:29 long. And I’m Sherri, born 2/29!'' ~ Sherri Riddle

"First Leap Day baby born at Kent General on 2.29.2016. On non Leap years I celebrate on the 28th and the 1st because 28+1=29!'' ~ Anthony Mantz

"My parents always get me a cookie cake with my Leap Year age on it (6). Cookie cake is my favorite, especially when it’s cold from being in the fridge!'' ~ Andrew Liss

"I remember when my parents came to my school to bring cupcakes and my dad ate a whole cupcake in one bite.'' ~ Cletus "Clay" Asante

Andrew Liss has reached his sixth Leap Day birthday. He's photographed at the Delaware Children's Museum.

"My 13th birthday in 2012 — my 52nd — was the Leap Year celebration I remember the most. To celebrate my big day, my best friend Lyn took me to her local pub. We started chatting to the man next to us after we placed our drink orders, and it just so happened that he was also a Leapster! As we got to talking, it turned out he was not just a Leapster — he was also turning 13. Of course I did not believe him, so I demanded he pull out his license. Then, we realize that not only were we born in the same year and on the same day, but we were also born in the same hospital and that our birth was reported by the local paper with photos. What are the chances that we would even sit next to each other at the same bar on that specific day?'' ~ Kathleen Wilson, 64, Newark

Anything else you want us to know?

Nissi Wadich turns 16 this Leap Day - her fourth Feb. 29th birthday. She's photographed at the Delaware Children's Museum.

"My name is Anthony because there is a place in Texas called Anthony that is the self proclaimed Leap Day Capitol of the World. I hope to go there and see the Leap Day Parade in 2028!"~ Anthony Mantz

"(I was) born in Wilmington, graduate of Salesianum High School, Brandywine College, Dickinson College, Dickinson School of Law (now Penn State Dickinson Law), married, two children, Navy vet (Vietnam Service), practicing Delaware lawyer.'' ~ John James Conly

Judge Riley-Miloro of Newark has reached his fourth Leap Day birthday. He's photographed at the Delaware Children's Museum.

"When I am 16, I do not think I will be able to drive because I will technically be 4.'' ~ Cletus "Clay" Asante

"My grandmother and I were photographed along with an article in the Wilmington Morning News on 2/29/1968.'' ~ Stanley Stepnowski Jr.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: These people have Leap Day birthdays. So, what's that like?