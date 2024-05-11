Meet Crackle, a 2-year-old Lab/hound mix with a heart full of love | SPCA pets

Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org. To meet or adopt a pet located at SPCA Florida, stop by the Adoption Center Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prior to adoption all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention. For questions, contact SPCA Florida’s Adoption Center at 863-577-4615 or adopt@spcaflorida.org.

Crackle

Gender: Male

Age: 2 years

Weight: 48 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Black Labrador Retriever/Hound – Black/Brown Brindle

Orphaned Since: March 13

Adoption Fee: $150

Crackle is a black Labrador retriever and hound mix currently available for adoption at SPCA Florida. Crackle is a 2-year-old male with a friendly demeanor and a heart full of love. His striking coat is a brindle design featuring black and brown hues, making him quite the handsome fellow. This smart boy is food motivated and seems to be named after the snap, crackle, and pop sound that Rice Krispies cereal makes. He gets along great with other dogs and wouldn’t mind a doggie friend in his new home.

Capi

Gender: Female

Age: 6 years

Weight: 16 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Chihuahua/Dachshund – Tan

Orphaned Since: March 20

Adoption Fee: $250

Capi is a 6-year-old chihuahua/dachshund mix ready to bring love and laughter to your life. She's a charming little gal and knows how to work a room. She would love nothing more than to go home and cuddle with you. She only asks that you don’t hover over her and try to pick her up. It makes her nervous. She's being treated for heartworms and will need to be on strict rest until June 1. Snuggle now, play later? She's overall a pretty calm doggie and enjoys a few naps in between greeting you for treats, tail wags and body wiggles. She doesn't mind other dogs and will make a great little companion. She's small and doesn't take up much space.

Alexstrasza

Gender: Female

Age: 2 years

Weight: 7 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair – Brown Tabby

Orphaned Since: Oct. 10

Adoption Fee: $50

Alexstrasza is a sweet and shy cat who longs to find a gentle, loving family to take her home. Take your time and you’ll be rewarded as you watch her personality blossom. Will she be a chatty Cathy or a mellow Marsha? It will take a loving heart to find out and time to tell. She enjoys snuggling with other cats and even has a bff named Abigail at SPCA Florida who she loves napping with. Adopt them both for twice the purring pleasure. Alexstrasza enjoys soft pets from her person; could it be you?

Cheddar

Gender: Male

Age: 5 years

Weight: 10 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair – Orange Tabby

Orphaned Since: March 18

Adoption Fee: $50

Cheddar is a sweet, orange tabby — a talkative, social and playful gentleman with a heart of gold. His chronic upper respiratory condition gives him a charmingly stuffy sound, and when he speaks, he chirps like a bird – making him utterly adorable. Cheddar is a loverboy who wants nothing more than to cuddle in your warm lap soaking up all the pets and rubs you give him. He enjoys the company of other felines, so another cat friend in his new home is perfectly ok. If you’re looking for a cat companion who’s full of personality, come meet Cheddar.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Meet this week's SPCA pets: Crackle, Capi, Alexstrasza and Cheddar