Meadow Walker stuns on cover of Vogue Korea: 'MY FIRST VOGUE COVER'

Meadow Walker is a cover star.

On Monday, the 22-year-old model and daughter of the late actor Paul Walker shared a stunning photo of herself on the cover of Vogue Korea wearing a flowing white dress, gold belt and white scarf that seem to defy gravity.

"MY FIRST VOGUE COVER!! @voguekorea Thank you so much to the amazing team <3 A dream come true," she captioned the photo.

Ecstatic fans welcomed the gorgeous photo and news of her accomplishment.

"Yes Meadow!" said The Paul Walker Foundation.

"I'm so proud of you," proclaimed one fan, while another wrote, "Ahhhh!!!! Look at her go!!! so so proud congrats."

"WOW WOW WOW. This is stunning. You are stunning. Out of this world," a commenter added.

This post comes just days after Meadow revealed that she underwent brain surgery for a tumor two years ago.

"2 years ago today. I’ve come a very long way. Bye bye tumor. Blessed & grateful," she captioned a photo of herself wearing a surgical cap and small stickers on her forehead.

While Walker has so far declined to share additional details of her hitherto private health battle, she received support from celebrity friends and fans.

It's been an eventful few weeks for the model. Last month, she announced that she had married longtime beau Louis Thorton-Allan in an intimate ceremony on a beach in the Dominican Republic. She posted several photos and a video from her special day, including Vin Diesel walking her down the aisle in place of her father, who died in a car accident in 2015.

"We’re married !!!!" Walker captioned a short black and white video of the ceremony.