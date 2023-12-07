McDonald's Spin-Off CosMc's Debuts With A Menu Of New And Familiar Treats

In a world where fast food restaurants pop up and expand at warp speed, the announcement of a new chain like CosMc's may not seem like a huge deal, but most places aren't owned by McDonald's. The burger chain is the name that defines fast food, but it also keeps a much more narrow focus than other restaurants. While fast food groups like KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut; or Dunkin', Jimmy John's, and Sonic are all owned by one parent company, McDonald's only operates McDonald's. It may have previously owned places like Chipotle for short runs, but in the end it always comes back to burgers, which may explain how it has stayed consistent and successful. So, when information about its new spin-off restaurant CosMc's started leaking earlier this year, the hype was massive. Now McDonald's has finally given us all the information we crave about its new chain's menu as it gets set to officially launch.

McDonald's is calling the CosMc's concept "small-format" and "beverage-led." There is a food side to the menu, but it's much smaller than a standard McDonald's menu, with only a few sandwiches and snacks. Though it includes a mix of a few favorites like the McFlurry with new items like pretzel bites, CosMc's menu is focused primarily on beverages with coffees, frappés, teas, and lemonades that can be customized with flavors and additions like boba. It's no wonder the new chain has been viewed as McDonald's challenge to Starbucks.

Read more: 19 Popular Pizza Chains, Ranked From Worst To Best

CosMc's Is A Beverage-Focused Chain With Customizable Drinks And Small Snacks

CosMc's Sour Cherry Energy Burst - CosMc's / Instagram

A lot of the drinks on the CosMc's menu look like genuinely new creations. Highlighted items include a Churro Frappé, Tropical "Spiceade," and Sour Cherry Energy Burst Slush. Classics like cold brew and lemonade appear to have some unique customization options, like S'mores for the coffee, and Berry Hibiscus or Sour Tango for the lemonade. On the food side, the most notable McDonald's crossover besides the McFlurry is the Egg McMuffin, which is supplemented by two other new sandwiches, the Creamy Avocado Tomatillo and the Spicy Queso. The biggest new sweet treats are McPops, which look similar to donuts with a variety of fillings. You'll also be able to grab cookies, soft serve ice cream sundaes, and a Caramel Fudge Brownie.

CosMc's first location is set to open up in Bolingbrook, Illinois this month, with 10 more locations slated for Texas in 2024, so it may be a while before the rest of the country gets to taste McDonald's big spin-off. The space-themed restaurant is also looking to innovate with modern ordering systems. Customers can expect dynamic menu boards and cashless payment devices with an emphasis on "guided exploration and customization." Diners will then be assigned one of multiple drive-thru lanes for a quick turnaround. It all adds up to a pretty big swing from McDonald's, and one the whole fast food industry will definitely be keeping a close eye on.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.