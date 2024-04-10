McDonald's in Sedona is one of a kind. Here's why it's golden arches aren't actually golden

The golden "M" shaped arches are an identifiable symbol nearly anywhere in the world. But there's a single McDonald's with a blue logo, and it's in Arizona.

Located at a shopping center off State Route 89A in Sedona, the adobe-colored building would otherwise perfectly camouflage with Sedona's iconic Peblo-style architecture.

But it doesn't. The teal arches of this McDonald's location have drawn tourists from all over the nation, joining in the list of attractions Sedona offers, alongside its famous hiking trails, serene creeks and shops.

Here's everything you need to know about Sedona's unique McDonald's logo.

Is Sedona the only blue McDonald's?

Yes. There's a single McDonald's in the world where the arches are blue, and it's in Sedona.

However, other than the blue arches, this McDondald's is just like any other, from the interior design to its menu components.

Why are the Sedona McDonald's arches turquoise?

The arches were made in a teal color to enhance Sedona's awe-inspiring red rocks and mountainous landscape. It was a requirement city officials placed on the business to blend in with the city's natural beauty.

Sedona was not incorporated as a city in Arizona until 1988, so it was still working on settling its building and signage requirements when the location was built in 1993.

When officials with the Department of Community Development reviewed the restaurant's design, they did not feel satisfied with the traditional yellow arches and how they would look with the city's landscape and natural skyline. Teal, on the other hand, seemed unique and consistent with Sedona's identity and environment, so city officials pushed the fast food chain to change the color. And they won.

Ever since, the location has grown popular on social media, with many people traveling to take pictures with the odd sign.

Are there other McDonald's with different colored arches?

Yes! There are two other U.S. cities where the famed arches are non-traditionally colored, and both are in California.

Rocklin has a McDonald's with red arches. This branch on Sunset Boulevard and Park Drive does not stray far from the traditional colors of the fast food chain.

A more unconventional look can be found on Del Monte Avenue and Cortes Street in Monterrey, California. The black arches are located right in front of Del Monte Beach in Monterrey Bay, so make sure to add it to the list of touristy things to visit.

At a more distant place in the world, there is a white-colored McDonald's logo in Paris. The white arches can be found on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées, where the simple look blends in with the sophisticated Parisian architecture.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What color are the arches at McDonald's in Sedona?