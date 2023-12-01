McDonald's Is Making Major Changes To Its Burgers

Back in April, McDonald's said that they were changing their burgers. They promised pillowy buns, perfectly melted cheese, and a better sear on the patties.

The changes were first introduced on the West Coast earlier this year, and have continued to roll out across the country. And it's fair to say that some fans have been freaking out over them—and not always in a good way. Now, the company is saying the burger changes will hit all McDonald's locations nationwide by early 2024.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the restaurant's new burger tweaks were implemented with the goal of making juicier burgers. Not only that, McDonald's also aims to create the “best burgers ever.”

"We can do it quick, fast and safe, but it doesn’t necessarily taste great. So, we want to incorporate quality into where we’re at,” Chris Young, McDonald’s senior director of global menu strategy, shared with The Wall Street Journal.

What can fans expect from these new and improved burgers? First up, six patties will be grilled at a time instead of eight. With fewer patties, the auto-cooking mechanism will apply less pressure, which will reportedly result in juicier burgers. The revamped burgers will also be made with buttery brioche buns that are sliced with a thicker bottom to retain heat. McDonald's says there are also changes coming to the cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Here are all the changes coming to McDonald's burgers:

more sauce on Big Macs

onions will be rehydrated after purchase to ensure juiciness

meltier cheese

fresher lettuce and pickles

six patties will be grilled at a time

brioche buns will be sliced with a thicker bottom

sesame seeds will be further spaced out

(We're still scratching our heads on that last one.)

The juicy changes will reportedly go into effect at all U.S. McDonald's locations by early 2024.

