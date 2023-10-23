McDonald's Is Giving Customers Free Fries for the Rest of 2023, Here's How to Get Them

Happy "fry day" to all who celebrate.

McDonald’s is here to make your Fridays even better with free french fries for the remainder of 2023.

Late last week, the fast food giant announced that customers enrolled in its rewards program are eligible to receive “free medium fries with any $1 minimum purchase” via the app, which is valid every Friday now through December 31, 2023. You can, as the app reads, “Make it fry day with a friend.”

It’s about as easy as it gets to snag this fast-food deal. However, McDonald’s isn’t the first to offer free fries to its reward members.

In April 2022, Burger King began offering free fries accompanying any meal once a week to its Royal Perks members. The deal was extended in January of 2023 and has again been extended to the end of the year.

"Since announcing the rollout of our loyalty program last September, Royal Perks is now available in nearly every Burger King restaurant nationwide," Tom Curtis, Burger King North America's president, shared in a press release with Food & Wine about the promotion. "Enhancing the digital Guest experience continues to be a major focus for our brand, and we're confident this latest offer will attract even more loyal fans while rewarding our existing members."

And it's not just burger joints rolling out the deals this fall. Last week, Chipotle announced the return of its "Boorito" Halloween deal, which gives all Chipotle Rewards members the chance to get any entree for just $6 if they use the promo code BOORITO when placing a digital order from 3 p.m. to closing time on Halloween. Taco Bell is offering freebies to its followers, too. Rewards members of that chain can snag a free breakfast taco every Tuesday for the rest of the month (which is really just October 24 and October 31, but hey, we'll take it). Now, if only they'd all extend their freebies and deals into 2024, that would be great.



