McDonald’s Just Quietly Added a New Burger to the Menu

What a way to kick off the year.

Allrecipes

In 2023, McDonald's made the headlines quite a few times, whether it was for Grimace milkshakes, limited-edition meals, or its brand-new sister restaurant. But in the midst of all the excitement and newness is a story that seems to have been lost in the shuffle: when the fast food chain promised to make its burgers bigger and better.

Back in Spring 2023, McDonald's announced it was tweaking its Big Mac to taste even more delicious, with softer buns, better tasting toppings, and even more of that sweet, sweet Big Mac sauce on every burger. And just last month, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski told CNN the burgers would not only be better in 2024, but they'd also be bigger. “In the U.S., in a number of markets, around the world, having a larger burger is an opportunity…That is something that you should expect in the future.”

Well, we're just over a week into the year but it seems that “future” is now, and McDonald's is making good on its promise. That's because it just quietly brought back a new-and-improved Big Mac that looks better and is most certainly bigger. Meet: the Double Big Mac.

McDonald's

The Double Big Mac Is Back at McDonald's

According to the McDonald's U.S. Menu Spotter, the Double Big Mac is back. In the words of McDonald's, “Did someone order a glow up? McDonald’s legendary Big Mac is getting bigger (and saucier) in 2024,“ with the addition of this burger behemoth that's “double the fun.“

The Double Big Mac features four—yes, four—100% all-beef patties, layered with Big Mac sauce (of course), pickles, shredded lettuce, those finely chopped onions we know and love, and a slice of American cheese, all sandwiched between three fluffy sesame seed buns.

Is this burger a first-of-its-kind menu item? Not technically. The Double Big Mac was already available in both Canada and Great Britain, and actually launched in the U.S. alongside the single-patty "Little Mac" burger back in 2020. However, that launch was inopportunely timed, having been announced in early March 2020...so it's not hard to see why it didn't exactly make a splash.

Whether or not this means the Little Mac will make a return too remains to be seen. It's unclear what the Double Big Mac will cost as of now. When it launched in 2020 it cost $5.49, but with inflation and recent controversy, we wouldn't be surprised if it costs more this go-round. For context, a regular Big Mac costs $6.29 today. But, for those still looking to super-size their burger, the Double Big Mac will be available at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide for a limited time starting Jan. 24.



If bigger means better then 2024 is shaping up to be a great year.

Read the original article on All Recipes.