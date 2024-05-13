McDonald’s Is Giving Away Free Fries This Week

Here's how to get them!

We sure do appreciate free food—and McDonald’s never fails to supply just that. The fast-food restaurant has been known to give away everything from loaded double cheeseburgers to crispy chicken McNuggets. Let’s also not forget about the free fries they've offered to loyal fans, too.

Speaking of free fries, McDonald’s is at it again. For one week only, you can score a large fry at the burger joint for free of charge thanks to Grubhub (French fries were the delivery platform's most ordered side dish last year). Here's everything you need to know about the deal.

How to Get Free Fries from McDonald’s

McDonald’s is giving away free fries (again!) and we want to make sure you have the opportunity to grab some while you can.

From May 13 through May 19, you can enjoy free large fries from McDonald’s when you order directly through Grubhub. Log on to the popular takeout delivery service to order $15 worth of food from McDonald’s and get a free large fry.

The best part is you can enjoy this deal throughout the week and not just once. It can be redeemed an unlimited number of times as long as you order during this weeklong promotional period.

To nab this deal, you must be a Grubhub+ member. If you aren’t already a member, don’t worry, it’s easy to sign up online and you can score a free trial for those who are brand new to the membership.



