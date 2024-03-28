McDonald’s called out for having no dollar items on $1 menu as fast food becomes too expensive

McDonald's customers are griping about the lack of dollar food items on the $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu. The complaints come as consumers who make less than $50,000 a year report eating less fast food.

McDonald’s is getting a McRibbin’.

Customers are feeling salty about the lack of dollar food offerings on the chain’s popular $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu.

“McDonald’s has a dollar menu right now without a single item that costs $1,” TikToker Anna Arroyo grimaced after showing the limited Dollar Menu items at a Niles, Ohio, location.

The least expensive foods were a McChicken and small French fries for $1.99 each.

“I think that the title Dollar Menu is a misnomer,” Arroyo later told Insider. “They are trying to capitalize on an old business model that no longer exists, and it just brings more attention to their inflated prices…I miss the days of being able to get a regular hamburger for 89¢ and a small fry for $1.”

These complaints come as a quarter of consumers who make less than $50,000 a year report eating less fast food. And about half of these customers say they are visiting fast-casual and full-service restaurants less often, according to Reuters, which cited February polling numbers.

It’s a stern pushback on McDonald’s franchisees inflating their prices by about 10% in recent months, Reuters reported.

The chain was also blasted for $18 Big Mac meals last year.

Tennessee musician Lauren Oxford told Reuters this week that she used to indulge in two McDonald’s double hamburgers, fries, and a drink for less than $5. Now she is eating there less often.

“I don’t know if I can justify that,” she said about rising prices.

Another TikToker went on a tear after paying $20 for two Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel combos — extra hash browns would have been more than $2.

“Y’all are supposed to be dollar menu, budget-friendly,” he ranted.

The Post reached out to McDonald’s reps for comment.

Last month, company executives told investors that the fast-food behemoth will live or die by its “value menu” and that appealing to the already reluctant low-budget crowd — those who make under $45,000 — is crucial.

“The battleground is certainly with that low-income consumer,” McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said at the time.