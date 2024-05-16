From Mayo to Sunset to Couch? Names of these Florida towns don't sound real ... but they are

Where you live is often a source of pride.

Most of us love our hometowns and only locals are allowed to poke lighthearted fun of the place we call home. Sometimes, that fun turns to joking around about the city's name.

The names of some Florida cities and towns are shrouded in history. Others are more recent. Some just sound fake or even downright strange. Others make you scratch your head, while some will tie your tongue in knots.

Let's wander around Florida and take a look at the names of some towns you may recognize but others may leave you wondering if those are the names of real cities.

Heads up: We will also answer a question that's been the subject of numerous books.

Florida city names with an international flair

Bagdad

Bohemia

Bristol

Egypt Lake-Leto

Freeport: Visit this Freeport without having to fly or pay for a cruise to the Bahamas.

Geneva: Sorry, no mountains to enjoy in this Florida town in Seminole County near Florida's East Coast.

Havana

Heathrow: The world's busiest airport skipped over this Florida counterpart to LHR in London.

Inverness

Lisbon

Mount Carmel: Not the high place mentioned in the Bible where Elijah confronted the false prophets of Baal, but some parts of Florida wouldn't mind a few prayers for rain.

Naples

Odessa

Panama City

Valparaiso

Venice

Windsor: No royals at this Indian River County spot, but the former Prince Charles did visit and inaugurate the Windsor Polo and Beach Club in 1989.

Florida city names not to be confused with other US towns ... or states

Beverly Hills: Definitely not the star-studded city in California, but rather one of the first retirement-oriented planned communities in Central Florida.

Bowling Green

Cleveland

Five Points

Florida City, Florida Ridge, Floridatown: This would make remembering where you live a little easier. Wonder how the Post Office feels about it, though.

Fountainbleau

Golden Gate: No giant orange bridge here and 10 million visitors a year would overwhelm the Florida town with a 2020 census of just over 25,000.

Greensboro

Hawthorne

Harlem

Hollywood: Another reference to California.

Hudson

Lake Placid: Not the place of the 1980 winter Olympics. There aren't enough snow machines to make this happen.

Laurel: Definitely not to be confused with the town in Mississippi of HGTV fame!

Memphis

Midway: Quite far from the major battle in the Pacific during WWII.

Monticello: Thomas Jefferson would approve of this town's name.

Neptune Beach: This place is out of this world. Just kidding, you only need to head east of Jacksonville.

New York: OK, we see lots of New York license plates during "the season," but this could lead to a few interesting discussions along the lines of "who's on first."

Pebble Creek

San Antonio

Sorrento

South Pasadena

Trenton

Wausau

Florida towns with a holiday theme

Christmas: Self explanatory and not to be confused with Santa's home in the North Pole, although the lack of snow may have been your first clue.

Elfers: A bit of a stretch, we know, but we see the reference to Santa's helpers.

Holiday

Frostproof

Poinciana

Florida city names that may make you hungry or thirsty

Cocoa: You don't HAVE to sip this sweet, hot beverage as you watch a nearby launch, but why not?

Coconut Creek

Lone Cabbage: Sauerkraut anyone?

Mayo

Fruit Cove, Fruitland Park, Fruitville

Picnic

Spuds

Two Egg

Land O Lakes: This could have fit under several categories but it just reminded us of butter.

Lemon Grove

Mango

Minneola: Have you tasted the Minneola tangerine?

Naranja: Spanish for orange. Speaking of which ...

Orange City, Orange Park, Port Orange

Pea Ridge

Tangerine

Citrus Hills, Citrus Park, Citrus Springs: No surprises

Whiskey Creek: Oh to slip back in time to find the origin of this town, although rumors have it that during Prohibition the creek was home to several stills.

Florida towns named after rather odd items

Cabana Colony: This sounds like a great place to relax.

Day: And in case you're wondering, no, we didn't find a Night, although there is a Night Recreational Vehicle Park in Louisiana.

Century

Couch: Maybe folks were longing for someplace comfortable to sit? Must be a popular desire since there is a Couch in several other states.

Balm

Bell: Ears ringing yet?

Feather Sound

Golf

Hill 'n Dale: Not to be confused with the loveable chipmunks Chip 'n Dale.

June Park: No other months, just June in Florida. But there is a February, Tennessee; March in Missouri and Virginia; and May in Missouri.

Limestone, Limestone Creek

Marathon: Located in the middle of the Florida Keys, you probably don't want to do any long-distance running here.

Medulla: No connection to the Medulla Oblongata.

Ocean Breeze

Pace

Paisley

Pioneer

Plantation

Rio: Spanish for river

Sunrise: Located west of Fort Lauderdale, Sunrise is not east of Sunset.

Sunset: Sunset is located southwest of Miami. And here we thought the sunrise was in the east and sunset in the west. Confused?

Florida towns and places named after animals or insects

Bear Creek

Bee Ridge

Bugg Spring: OK, not a town but still a pretty cool "second-magnitude spring" that's 170-175 feet deep.

Dogtown

Duck Key

Eagle Lake

Fish hawk

Possum Bluff: Yelp said one of the 10 best things to do in Possum Bluff is to visit the Hog Wild Country Cafe. You can take it from there.

Roach Branch: It's not what you're thinking.

Osprey

Otter Creek

Pelican Bay

Quail Ridge

Tarpon Springs

Names of Florida cities pulled from Native American languages

Apalachicola: The word probably comes from the Hitchiti Indian words "apalahchi" (on the other side) and "okli" (people). Together word may mean "those people residing on the other side or shore."

Aripeka: Named after Sam Jones, a famous Miccosukee chief, who was called Aripeka or Aripeika. The name is possibly corrupted from Muskogee "abihka" (pile at the base or heap at the root), which was a contest for supremacy among warriors who piled up scalps, covering the base of the war-pole.

Hialeah: Of Muskogee origin "haiyakpo" (prairie) and "hili" (pretty), Hialeah means pretty prairie

Miccosukee : From Hitchiti "miki" (chief) and "suki" (hogs), Miccosukee means "chiefs of the hog clan."

Steinhatchee: The name is derived from the Muskogee "ak" (down), "isti" (man) and "hatchee" (creek). It means "dead man's creek."

Wauchula: The name may be derived from the Muskogee "wakka" (cow) and "hute" (house or tank).

Weeki Wachee Springs: From the Muskogee words "wekiwa" (spring) and "chee" (little), the town's name means "little spring."

Okahumpka

Chumuckla

Wacahoota

Eucheeanna

Chattahoochee: The name is from Muskogee "chato" (rock) and "huchi" (marked).

Chokoloskee

Immokalee

Sopchoppy: The name has been corrupted from "Lockchoppe," the former name of the waterway in Wakulla County. Muskogee "lokchapi," which signifies the red oak, is composed from "lokcha" (acorn) and "api" (stem).

Lacoochee

Micanopy: Head chief of the Seminoles in the Seminole War; Micanopy means "head chief."

Thonotosassa

Wewahitchka: This complex name may have come from an unknown Indian language and probably means "water eyes."

Yalaha

Tamiami

Waukeenah

Yeehaw: A corruption of Muskogee "yaha" which means wolf is the origin of Yeehaw.

Opa Locka: The source is the Muskogee words "opilwa" (swamp) and "lako" (big), though the usual combination is "opillakpo."

Odds and ends when it comes to names of Florida cities

Celebration: This master-planned community near Orlando was originally developed by Walt Disney Company.

Doctor's Inlet

Doctor Phillips

Fidelis

Fluffy Landing: Not sure exactly what is so fluffy that it deserved recognition in a name.

Lazy Lake

Leisure City: Sorry, Lazy Lake isn't in Leisure City.

Masaryktown: Named after the first president of Czechoslovakia. Now you know.

Medley: Now this is a place to sing about.

Needmore: Not sure if this is a question.

Niceville

Astatula

Bokeelia

Kissimmee: This town has been mispronounced for decades for those looking for a quick laugh.

University

Personal names immortalized in the names of these Florida cities

When discovering or settling a new place, it's not unusual for someone to use a personal name. Here's just a few in Florida:

Festus

Harold

Howey-in-the-Hills

Lulu

Anna Maria

Brandon

Cortez

Gonzalez

Hernando

Jay

Jennings

Kathleen

Lee

Mary Esther

Ponce De Leon

Stuart

Vernon

Waldo: The answer to the age-old question of "Where is Waldo?" is that Waldo is located northeast of Gainesville and south of Starke. Maybe that's where the idea of his striped shirt came from?

Florida cities named after trees or plants

Cedar Grove, Cedar Key

Cypress, Cypress Gardens, Cypress Lake

Fern Park, Ferndale

Floral City

Forest City

Goldenrod

Holly Hill

Laurel, Laurel Hill

Myrtle Grove

Orchid

Mulberry

Oak Hill, Oakland

Palm Bay, Palm Beach Gardens, Palm Beach, Palm City, Palm Coast, Palm Harbor

Palmetto

Pineland, Pine Air, Pine Castle, Pine Island, Pine Level, Pine Manor, Pine Ridge, Pinecrest, Pinewood

Plant City

Roseland

Sawgrass

Vineyards

Willow Oak: Sounds like a compromise.

