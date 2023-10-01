This sleep mask blocks out all (yes, all) light — and right now it's only $9

What is it?

Everyone needs sleep — it’s one of few things we all have in common. And though sleep is one of the most basic of human needs, Americans are notoriously sleep-deprived. Crazy, right? Especially when you think about all the known benefits of a good night’s sleep, like reduced stress, improved moods and a better immune system. If that's you, Amazon has a pretty irresistible deal you might want to take advantage of. And finally, you can get the rest you need during thanks to the super-popular Mavogel Sleep Mask, now only $9 (down from $20)!

Why is it a good deal?

That's right, this sleep mask is discounted a ridiculous 55%! But you better snag this one now (or the sleep mask in Black for a buck more) because this deal won't last long, and you need a good night's sleep!

Why do I need this?

If you struggle to clock the golden seven to eight hours of sleep each night, it’s natural to seek out a bit of help. “You may not know why you’re not sleeping well, and it’s perfectly reasonable to try different things out to see if they work for you," board-certified sleep medicine researcher W. Chris Winter, M.D., of Charlottesville Neurology and Sleep Medicine and author of The Sleep Solution: Why Your Sleep Is Broken and How to Fix It, tells Yahoo Life.

On your quest for better sleep, it's important to first check your sleep hygiene — that is, the things you're doing to help create the best environment possible to help you fall asleep and stay that way through the night.

Discovering the right sleep aid is a personal process, but sleep masks are known to “give you more control over the darkness you're exposed to, and can be really helpful," says Winter. Made of five layers of super-breathable fabric for maximum comfort and available in black or gray, the Mavogel Cotton Sleep Mask is a perfect choice.

That comfy cotton triangle on the side of this sleep mask makes for a light-proof seal, cushy fit and even sweeter dreams. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say:

More than 53,000 five-star reviewers are well-rested thanks to this mask. “I had other sleep masks I bought on Amazon that were cheap and fell apart," wrote one now-sound sleeper. "This mask is clearly well-made, durable, super soft and comfortable. And the nose bridge has a metal wire so you can bend it around your nose to seal out light."

This fan who writes, "Buy it!" uses the mask to get some sleep while traveling. "I can easily clip it into me as I'm boarding so I don't have to worry about where the mask is. It's super comfortable — think jersey material without the heat. Also, the nose has a wire in it, so you can pinch it or manipulate it to fit your nose, which minimizes the sun...This is my go-to mask for travel."

“I love this mask! Purchased it in gray several months ago and it’s in great shape," said another happy customer. "I like the comfortable cotton, the flexible but not awkwardly rigid nose piece, and the great coverage that doesn’t let any light in anywhere. ... Really improves my sleep quality and ability to fall back asleep.” However, it's important to note in their update: "Several months later, this mask is just now starting to fail (elastic coming away from the fabric) - I machine wash and dry weekly with my regular laundry. Love this so much I’m buying another!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

