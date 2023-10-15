Mature Shoppers Say Their ‘Lips Almost Look Photoshopped Now’ Thanks to This $5 Lip Scrub Balm



Sometimes, chapstick and ordinary lip balm just won’t cut it when it comes to dry, chapped lips. Every once in a while, your lips just need a bit of a lift. That’s why shoppers are obsessing over this one Revlon lip scrub that goes above and beyond to restore your lips — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $5.

Give your lips a whole new look and feel thanks to the Revlon Lip Scrub Balm. We know what you’re thinking. A lip scrub and a balm, how does that work? The Revlon Lip Scrub Balm exfoliates the lips to reveal smoother, softer skin within seconds. Thanks to the sugar crystals included on this applicator, dead skin is wiped away to reveal the soft skin that’s been there all along. You’re going to love the results of using this lip scrub balm.

Image Courtesy of Revlon via Amazon.

Revlon Lip Scrub Balm

Price: $7.39 $5.21

For $5, you can take your lip care routine to a whole new level. But just how effective is the Revlon Lip Scrub Balm? Well, just read on to find out why this beauty tool is an Amazon’s Choice selection: “I’ve been [a] lip picker for over 20 years, because they were always trying to heal, my lips had lines and looked old. This product has smoothed them out completely, my lips almost look photoshopped now! Because it scrubs, there isn’t as many dry bits for me to pick at, so I’m breaking the habit too,” one shopper wrote in their enthusiastic five-star review.

“I’ve always had peeling lips. I thought it was just me. But this stuff is great! It has really smoothed out my lips,” another shopper said. “I love this Revlon lip scrub. It does what it says and also makes my lips look pink and healthy,” a third shopper wrote. Well, there you have it! Upgrade your lip care routine and add the Revlon Lip Scrub Balm to your beauty regimen today.

