Up Your Mattress Game (Not Like That) With One of These 10 Comfy Beds

We face so many hurdles on the journey towards attaining a "good night's sleep." If it's not general late-night mind spirals, it's pesky noises. Or over caffeination. Or a room temperature that can't seem to ever be just right. Discomfort rears its ugly head in far too many ways! But the delightful fact of the matter is that there are also ways that we can get ahead of these irritating rest resistors, and one major move is securing an extra-comfortable mattress.

Everybody's different, so your perfect mattress match depends on how tall, firm, and supportive you prefer your bed to be, (as it goes for finding other perfect matches in this life, but I digress.) That's why we dove into the web to select 10 of the comfiest mattresses with rave reviews—and they fall under all sorts of different categories: firm, foam, innerspring, budget-friendly, you name it. If you're ready to improve the quality of your sleep and general bed rotting experience, read on.





And if you'd like a little guidance on the type of mattress that'd work best for you, we'll fill you in down below. Plus, since we're talking sleep, after you pick out a mattress that works, let us show you some extra snug sheets and cooling comforters that just might change your life.

LuxeAdapt

Tempur-Pedic beds have earned a rep for their extra adaptable foam material and their cooling technology. They tout the LuxeAdapt as their most advanced mattress yet—and the washable cooling cover is definitely a plus.

The Review: "Feel the Tempur difference and you'll be hooked, like I was. I've never fallen asleep faster, stayed asleep longer, or had a more restorative sleep until I slept on a Tempur-Pedic."

Shop Now LuxeAdapt amazon.com $4199.00

Sleep Nova Hybrid

Want a bed with a plush feel, but don't want to compromise on its support and structure? This hybrid mattress uses a foam-top layer that'll give you that cloud-like sensation, but it also has a springy bottom layer, with a firm border for edge support. V "hybrid" indeed.

The Review: "Side sleeper. First mattress I’ve had that didn’t leave me with some kind of back pain. I can finally sleep in again! Honestly wasn’t sure about it the first two weeks, I was still having shoulder, upper-back pain from side sleeping. But after a month I was waking up with no pain. Now my only problem is showing up to work on time!"

Shop Now Sleep Nova Hybrid amazon.com $2395.00

Hybrid Premier 3 Mattress

This piece from Purple has a special grid design on its top layer. That grid makes it so that the bed's build can evenly support your body and pressure points. This is an anti-neck-crick zone.

The Review: "A level up from memory foam or anything else really, as the gel layer conforms to the body and provides a healing support layer. Fine for both back and side sleeping, as advertised. I think it is worth the extra cost."

Shop Now Hybrid Premier 3 Mattress mattressfirm.com $2099.00

Essentials Winter Green 13" Plush Euro Pillow Top Mattress

This matty (Does this abbreviation have wings...y/n?) has a whopping total of 638 response-sensitive springs, in order to reduce motion and give your body targeted support. If innerspring beds are your thing, Sealy's got you.



The Review: "I purchased this bed for my father and he said he has never slept better in 77 years than with this mattress. Thanks for your speedy delivery, thanks for your customer care, and thanks for a high quality mattress my father can enjoy!"

Shop Now Essentials Winter Green 13" Plush Euro Pillow Top Mattress mattressfirm.com $545.00

Loom & Leaf Mattress

At the end of a long day, some body-hugging memory foam will more than surely trigger a gratitude moment. The Loom & Leaf mattress subs 30 percent of the polyurethane in their foams with renewable oils, so it's snug and sustainably made.

The Review: "I didn't want a mattress where I could get seasick every time my husband moved (as I did on our old mattress). We decided on the Loom and Leaf Queen size, which was delivered within a week of our purchase. I'm sleeping so much better, my fibromyalgia is well under control, and I haven't had an episode of pain since sleeping on the new mattress. If/when we're ready to replace this mattress, or any other, we will definitely revisit Saatva."

Shop Now Loom & Leaf Mattress saatva.com $1916.00

Reserve Medium Mattress

We love one-of-a-kind stuff over here, and the exclusive innerspring design on this bed is no exception. It adapts to support all sorts of sleepers (even you super intense tossers out there) and this one's got a cool-to-the-touch cover.

The Review: "I'm 5 months pregnant and I don't have a need to sleep with a body pillow for extra support, that's how amazing this mattress is. And I no longer toss and turn as much as I used to, trying to get comfortable. I'm also a side sleeper, and I feel this mattress has the perfect support for shoulders and hips."

Shop Now Reserve Medium Mattress mattresswarehouse.com $4499.00

Advanced 14” Gel Memory Foam Mattress

This is a bed that's built to keep up with your ever-changing body temps. Novaform's mattress uses cooling memory foam, and has been infused with a temperature regulating gel, to keep your body heat in check throughout your rest.

The Review: "Firm, but with just the right amount of plushness. You won't sink in, but you won't feel like you're sleeping on the floor either. Honestly, really comfortable. My back pain that got worse with the other mattress we bought has completely resolved since sleeping on this mattress."

Shop Now Advanced 14” Gel Memory Foam Mattress novaformcomfort.com $399.99

Mattress

Yes, it's breathable, sustainably made, and plush. But above all else? It's organic. Earthfoam uses organic cotton and wool, so this bed's the real deal.



The Review: "I searched high and low for a non-toxic mattress that wouldn’t totally blow my budget and settled on Earthfoam. Ordered the King Medium Firmness and it’s definitely as firm as I would ever want a mattress to be. It’s been an adjustment from our prior memory foam, but my husband and I do think our bodies prefer it. My only concern really is having to move this thing one day. It’s heavy and floppy and doesn’t have handles, but we’re enjoying it nonetheless."

Shop Now Mattress earthfoam.com $699.00 Earthfoam

Full Mattress

Not only has this pick been getting a lot of love from shoppers for its durability, (this buy is in it for the long-haul) but Tuft & Needle has ensured that this medium-firm memory foam mattress contours to fit your body, versus the very uncomfortable reverse scenario.

The Review: "This is not a soft or firm mattress. I consider this a medium mattress, slightly on the firm side. I can't speak for back or stomach sleepers, because I'm solely a side sleeper, but my wife likes it and we bought one for her mother who also likes hers. I recommend trying it out at least a week, especially if you're new to this type of mattress, before determining it doesn't work for you, even if it initially feels too soft or too firm."

Shop Now Full Mattress amazon.com $429.00

Innerspring and Memory Foam Mattress

This firm hybrid mattress is a great pick for the folks who want a bit of motion isolation—so if you sleep with a partner that tends to toss around a lot, you'll barely notice.

The Review: "It's very firm but not hard. I had the best nights sleep last night that I've had in a very long time, thanks to this mattress. It is very supportive and comfortable. I am a side sleeper that turns frequently and I found myself turning last night much less than I usually do. We are coming off a twelve-year-old 10-inch Serta mattress and I am pleased as punch that we went with the 14-inch mattress this time. I'm really impressed with how tall it is. As a big and tall person, the height makes it real easy to get in and out of."

Shop Now Innerspring and Memory Foam Mattress amazon.com $186.67

How to choose the best mattress

In order to make sure that you're picking the best comfy bed for you, you should take budget and its temperature-regulation capabilities into account (especially if you're a hot sleeper.) But also, consider how you sleep.

Side sleepers might feel the most comfortable on a plush or medium bed. Sleeping on your side can put stress against pressure points in your shoulders and hips. Extra cushioning offsets that feeling.

Back sleepers should consider trying a mattress with extra support, since a plusher bed will allow their hip and shoulder regions to sink to different levels and potentially misalign your spine. If this is you, go for a firm or medium-firm bed to support your spine against your body weight's pressure.

Stomach sleepers could feel the most comfortable on a medium-firm or firm bed as well. This firmness will provide some neck support, and keep your body level, this way your spine is aligned and supported from the other side of your body.

Combination sleepers switch up their sleep positions all of the time. A medium-firm mattress that's not too plush or too firm will accommodate the support and the softness that their different positions might need.



Why trust Cosmo?

Cosmo's lifestyle team spends all day, every day scouring the internet, testing products, and reading reviews so we can bring you the type of high-quality content we'd want for ourselves (and our standards are preeeetty high, TBH).

It's also really important to us that each of our shopping articles (including this one) adheres to the 15 Percent Pledge, and we try to make sure the products we feature are good for both you and our planet. If we wouldn't buy something for ourselves, we def won't recommend it to you—so we're always gonna keep it really, really real. Heard?

